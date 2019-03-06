Missouri blows out Georgia 64-39 behind Jordan Geist, Torrence Watson

Jordan Geist’s final trip to Athens was more successful than his first.

After a starting a scuffle shortly before halftime in the MU-UGA game in 2017, Geist scored a game-high 18 points in Missouri’s (14-15, 5-12 SEC), 64-39 win over Georgia (11-19, 2-15 SEC).

The Tigers have now won two straight. Freshman guard Torrence Watson added 17 points while Georgia star Nicolas Claxton led UGA with nine points.

Missouri’s three-point shooting was absent in the first half as the Tigers started the game 0-for-12 from deep and went the entire first half without a triple.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Starting over senior Kevin Puryear, redshirt sophomore Mitchell Smith got his first career start due to a specific defensive assignment from head coach Cuonzo Martin. Smith’s guard was Claxton, who is a tough matchup on the foul prone Jeremiah Tilmon and the undersized Puryear.

Smith stuck to Claxton like flypaper and had his rotation based around Claxton. After Claxton had a putback dunk with Smith on the bench, Martin immediately called for Smith to check back in, despite having two fouls.

Claxton had just three points in the first half. Smith had a career-high 11 rebounds. Despite its struggles from three, Missouri ruled the boards, outrebounding Georgia 32-16.

Geist keyed MU’s offense, scoring 12 in the first half almost entirely on drives to the basket. Georgia had no answer for Geist, causing UGA coach Tom Crean to call timeout after a layup from the 6-foot-2 senior put MU up 17-9 with 6:45 left.

Two possessions later, Geist found Reed Nikko for an alley-oop to sustain MU’s lead at eight points. Missouri went into halftime up 25-14.

Missouri picked up where it left off in the second half after an early basket by Geist gave him 14, which equaled the Bulldogs’ total points. The Tigers went up 15 with 18 minutes left and Watson drilled MU’s first three with 15:22 left.

Puryear followed with one the following possession to extend MU’s lead to 19 points. Watson ended with five consecutive threes in the second half.

The Tigers close out the regular season on Saturday with a game against Ole Miss. Tipoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.