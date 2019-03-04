Former Mizzou receiver Emanuel Hall may have sports hernia injury, report says

As Emanuel Hall finished his workouts Saturday at the NFL Combine, the consensus was that he helped his draft stock after performing well in his limited events.

On Monday, Hall’s stock is in question again.

The former Missouri wide receiver was diagnosed with a potential sports hernia by doctors at the combine and will seek other opinions from medical professionals, according to a report from The Draft Network LLC.

Surgery would sideline Hall for roughly four to six weeks.

The report adds that doctors didn’t want Hall to participate in any events at the combine, but the 6-foot-3 wideout managed to talk them into letting him run the 40-yard dash, the broad jump and the vertical jump.

Hall has been nursing a groin injury since September and told reporters on Friday that he was feeling “80-90 percent” with it. He missed four games with MU in 2018 and said he didn’t help heal the injury when he returned in November for the Tigers’ final games of the season.

Despite the injury, Hall broke the combine record for wideouts in the broad jump with an 11-foot-9 leap and ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. When healthy, Hall, a track star in high school who was courted by national powers like Oregon, can run a 4.30 or better. Hall’s 43.5-inch vertical jump tied for the lead at his position.

Hall said Thursday that his 40-yard dash time was the biggest thing he had to address with teams at the combine. By doing so, he appeared to help his stock and get himself into consideration to go in the second or third round of the draft. He said he plans to compete in the rest of the combine events at Missouri’s pro day on March 21.

If Hall is unable to work out at pro day, it could have teams raise concerns over questions about his ball security, which the hernia prevents him from addressing before the draft. Drops were a problem for Hall throughout his career at MU.

The report could drop Hall back to a day three pick, which covers rounds four through seven of the NFL Draft. Hall’s performance at the combine could also have sold teams on him over his potential when fully healthy.

Hall did not immediately respond to a message from The Star seeking comment on the report.