Missouri Tigers basketball at Georgia Bulldogs: Time, TV, lineups and a prediction

When/where: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Ga.

TV/radio: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups:

P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG C 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. 10.5 F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. 7.3 F 4 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. 8.6 G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. 13.9 G 1 Xavier Pinson 6-2 Fr. 5.9 P No. Georgia Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 Nicolas Claxton 6-11 So. 13.2 F 34 Derek Ogbeide 6-9 Sr. 9.7 G 11 Christian Harrison 6-4 Sr. 1.2 G 2 Jordan Harris 6-4 Jr. 7.2 G 0 William Jackson 6-4 Sr. 5.9

About Missouri (13-15, 4-12 SEC): Missouri goes into its last road game of the year with some momentum after the Tigers beat South Carolina on Saturday. Torrence Watson had 20 points, which was an encouraging sign for MU and Kevin Puryear had 18, his best game of the season. Missouri has more size than Georgia with Jeremiah Tilmon and Reed Nikko and could give UGA some issues down low.

About Georgia (11-18, 2-14 SEC): It’s been a rough year in Athens. Tom Crean’s first year at Georgia has been tough as the Bulldogs had an eight-game losing streak prior to its win against Florida on Saturday. Nicolas Claxton is part of the long-term solution for Crean as a constant double-double thread for the Bulldogs. Cuonzo Martin said on Tuesday that Crean’s teams always start to play better towards the end of the year. Like Missouri, a lot of Georgia’s losses have been within two possessions.

Prediction: Jordan Geist’s first game in Athens was known for the brawl he started right before halftime. His final game will be known for a 25-point performance. Missouri goes into Saturday with a chance to finish .500 in the regular season. Missouri 67, Georgia 65