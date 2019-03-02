Why Missouri’s Emanuel Hall just saw his NFL Draft stock increase drastically on Saturday

When he skipped the Senior Bowl in January, former Missouri wide receiver Emanuel Hall promised he would make his mark at the NFL Combine a few weeks later.
On Saturday, he came through.
Despite being “80-90 percent” in his eyes, due to a groin injury that lingered during his senior year at MU, Hall set a combine record for his position in the broad jump at 11 feet, 9 inches. It’s the second highest broad jump in combine history, behind Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones, who jumped 12 feet at the 2015 combine.
Always known for his speed, Hall’s draft stock hinged on his 40-yard dash time, which is around 4.3 when healthy. Hall ran a 4.39 on Saturday, which placed him sixth among receivers at the combine.
In the vertical jump, Hall leaped 43.5 inches, which tied him for first place alongside Notre Dame wide receiver Myles Boykin. Hall said on Friday that he only planned on participating in the 40-yard dash and jumping drills due to the groin injury. He plans on participating in the rest of the drills at Missouri’s pro day on March 21.
Hall did not immediately respond to a text from The Star about his combine performance.
On a conference call with reporters weeks before the combine, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projected Hall as a fourth-to-seventh round draft pick, but had the chance to help his stock at the combine.
“With his size, he’s got good length, he’ll have some concentration drops at times, but he’s got the ability to get down the field,” Kiper said. “He’s a guy that can beat you deep, and I think he can be a guy that gets into that early day three.”
Hall said on Friday that teams had told him he could go on day two with a strong performance or sometime on the third day, depending on his combine performance.
He could move even further if he shows some ball security on pro day.
Former Mizzou linebacker Terez Hall said he’s met with too many teams to count and doesn’t want to learn the range he could go in the draft. Hall had 20 reps in the bench press on Saturday and will go through field drills on Sunday.
Hall roomed with Terez Hall as sophomores and told reporters that the linebacker once went four months of only eating chicken, corn and rice in order to cut body fat. Terez Hall confirmed the story and said he still occasionally does it and never gets sick of it. “You can’t get sick of trying to be great” he said.
Former Missouri defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr. said he’s met with a number of teams including the Eagles, Giants, Seahawks, Lions informally and had formal meetings Sunday night with the Dolphins, Vikings and Cowboys.
Beckner Jr. had 28 reps on the bench press on Sunday after aiming for 30. He will run the 40-yard dash on Sunday and is hoping to come in under five seconds.
Western Illinois defensive lineman Khalen Saunders — who has a formal meeting with the Chiefs on Saturday — said he never heard from Missouri, Illinois or any FBS school during his recruitment despite playing at St. Louis power Parkway North. Saunders measured at 6 feet, 0 inches at the combine and said his height was a reason a lot of schools passed on him as a college prospect.
