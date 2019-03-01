Missouri Tigers basketball vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Time, TV, prediction

When/where: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Mizzou Arena, Columbia

TV/radio: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups:

P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG C 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. 10.6 F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. 6.9 F 4 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. 8.6 G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. 13.9 G 1 Xavier Pinson 6-2 Fr. 6.2 P No. South Carolina Ht. Yr. PPG F 21 Malik Kotsar 6-11 Jr. 7.3 F 30 Chris Silva 6-9 Sr. 14.3 F 24 Keyshawn Bryant 6-6 Fr. 8.5 G 4 Tre Campbell 6-0 Sr. 7.0 G 0 A.J. Lawson 6-6 Fr. 13.9

About Missouri (12-15, 3-12 SEC): Missouri comes off a short road trip with a winnable home game against South Carolina. The Tigers have dropped four straight and continue to adjust with Mark Smith shut down for the season. Jordan Geist continues to be the biggest offensive threat for MU while Jeremiah Tilmon continues to work through his foul troubles. Tilmon barely played against South Carolina in January. Does that change on Saturday? After Missouri’s loss to Kentucky on Feb. 19, Cuonzo Martin said that the Tigers will play more four-guard lineups, but hasn’t exactly stuck to that. Does he break it out against USC?

About South Carolina (14-14, 9-6 SEC): After a strong start to conference play, the Gamecocks find themselves on the bubble after a pair of losses to Alabama and Mississippi State. Chris Silva continues to play like an all-conference player while A.J. Lawson looks like a lock for the all-Southeastern Conference freshman team. The Gamecocks can beat almost anyone in the SEC, after an impressive win over Ole Miss, but also lose to anyone. USC lost to Texas A&M at home despite the Aggies being toward the bottom of the conference.

Prediction: Missouri has dropped four straight and Cuonzo Martin rarely lets it get to five. The Tigers get their act together and stop the bleeding behind 25 points from Jordan Geist. Missouri 70, South Carolina 64