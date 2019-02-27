Kelly Bryant is Mizzou’s starting quarterback. Other schools are still recruiting him

After the NCAA handed a Missouri a bowl ban for the upcoming season because of academic fraud violations, the Tigers’ seniors have been contacted by teams hoping to land a transfer who won’t have to sit out a year.

Despite a meeting with the Southeastern Conference’s coaches, Mizzou’s Barry Odom told reporters on Tuesday that the situation remains unchanged.

“Every day (schools) are contacting us about somebody,” Odom said. “I’m taking a lot of notes.”

Odom was critical of some of his fellow SEC colleagues, mainly Tennessee, for attempting to poach his players but the meeting hasn’t stopped that. He joked that the NCAA’s ruling has gotten even Kansas and Missouri to agree on something, which is rare.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Programs can continue to recruit MU’s players until the first day of fall classes, but Odom doesn’t expect any departures.

No player’s phone is ringing more than Kelly Bryant’s.

The former Clemson quarterback plans to stay at MU, according to his longtime personal coach Rich Rodriguez. Odom announced Bryant as Missouri’s starting quarterback on Tuesday.

“It’s hasn’t stopped with him,” Odom said. “I have not relaxed one bit with Kelly Bryant going or staying. He says he’s in, and he’s in, but you also better protect your roster.”

Bryant has made a strong first impression with his new coach. Odom called Bryant “infectious with his personality” and he has made an impact in the locker room as a veteran presence. Odom said he’s excited to see Bryant play but wants to temper expectations for his new signal-caller.

Odom said Missouri could make the offense a little more run-oriented because of Bryant’s ability to scramble but pointed out that “he’s a high-level thrower as well.”

Missouri backup quarterback Micah Wilson has switched to wide receiver in what Odom calls a permanent move. Fellow backup Jack Lowary will be a student assistant this semester as he plans to pursue a career in coaching.

Odom praised offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Derek Dooley for handling the position’s attrition. Signee Connor Bazelak and a number of the backups could have left, which would have put MU’s depth in a bad place.

Sophomore Taylor Powell is the backup quarterback on the team’s first depth chart of spring football, followed by Lindsey Scott and TCU transfer Shawn Robinson, who will sit out the upcoming season because of NCAA transfer rules.

“There were some tense moments in how this could have play out,” Odom said. “If Connor said no thanks and (Wilson, Powell and Scott) transfer, you’re screwed.”

Odom said the program didn’t plan for adding Robinson but thought he was too good to not pursue. He thought Robinson was “a long shot” to commit to MU when the staff first reached out and then got him to campus, which sold him on the program.

“He fell in our lap,” Odom said. “It’s hard to turn away a quarterback you think is that level, no matter how many you have on your roster.”

Roster news

▪ Tigers tight end Albert Okwuegbunam will be limited at the start of spring as he continues to recover from the shoulder injury he sustained in November against Florida. Odom said Okwuegbunam wouldn’t have been fully healthy to perform in this week’s NFL Combine, which was a factor in his decision to return to school.

Fellow tight end Logan Christopherson will also be limited as he recovers from a shoulder operation. Blue Springs graduate Daniel Parker will remain at tight end, instead of switching to offensive or defensive line.

Wide receiver Daniel Ellinger also had a shoulder operation, as did defensive end Canon York. Cornerback Adam Sparks had a shin injury last season and had a rod inserted into his leg as a result. Odom expects him to be limited as well.

▪ Defensive end Tre Williams is enrolled in school but still suspended from the program as his criminal trial for domestic violence is ongoing.

▪ Odom expects defensive lineman Akial Byers to play all four positions on the line and said Jordan Elliott could be one of the best defensive tackles “that have ever played here.”

▪ Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat has bulked up in the offseason. Odom pointed out tight end Brendan Scales for having a strong offseason. He thinks Scales will have a role in the offense.

▪ Tucker McCann will kick and punt for the Tigers for now, but that could change when some preferred walk-ons get to campus.

Staff changes

Multiple assistant coaches were offered positions at other schools and elected to stay at MU instead. Still, the Tigers lost senior defensive analyst Neal Renna to Eastern Illinois, where he will coach defensive backs. Odom called Renna “as valuable as anyone in the program,” but added that it was time for him to get a job on the field. Offensive analyst Adam Kleffner was hired by the Dallas Cowboys.

The Tigers added cornerbacks coach David Gibbs, who specializes in forcing turnovers, something Missouri lacks in. Odom said Gibbs is a lucky charm for programs because wherever he goes, the takeaway number increases. Odom said MU is still looking for senior analysts for next season.

Thoughts on Crockett

Missouri lost junior tailback Damarea Crockett, who entered the NFL Draft, and Odom said he was surprised at his decision to leave school early, based on the conversations the two had and his draft grades and feedback. Odom said he’s rooting for Crockett at the next level.