Not even a benching can combat Jeremiah Tilmon’s foul trouble.

After sitting the first six minutes because of his obscene gesture at Florida’s student section on Saturday, Tilmon still fouled out in 22 minutes during Missouri’s 68-49 loss at Mississippi State (21-7, 9-6 SEC) on Tuesday in Starkville, Miss. The 49 points were a season-low in scoring for MU.

Freshman Torrence Watson led MU (12-15, 3-11 SEC) with 12 points, which tied a career-high. Tilmon added 11 points and six rebounds. It was the Tigers’ first game after shutting down sophomore guard Mark Smith for the season because of a foot injury.

The Tigers were down 10 points in the first 10 minutes while shooting just 27 percent from the floor with five turnovers. Jordan Geist, MU’s leading scorer, went 12 minutes without taking a shot and didn’t score until the final two minutes of the first half. Watson appeared to be the lone Tiger who wasn’t in a funk, as he hit a pair of threes as part of eight points in the first half. Geist finished with seven points and six rebounds.

The Bulldogs were up by as many as 15 in the first half, largely thanks to the trio of Quinndary Weatherspoon, Reggie Perry and Tyson Carter. The group scored all but one basket for MSU in the first half, with Carter scoring 14 to lead the way. A 9-0 run by Missouri cut the MSU lead to six towards the end of the first half, and Geist’s layup got it to five. Missouri had a change to go into halftime down a basket, but turned the ball over with 20 seconds left. Ronnie Suggs fouled Carter on a three-point shot attempt, and the two he hit sent Missouri into halftime down 33-26.

Like the first half, Missouri got the Bulldogs’ lead within two possessions but failed to tie the score in the second. K.J. Santos hit a three to make it 35-30 early, but missed a pair of free throws that would have made it a one-possession game with 14:42 left. Ronnie Suggs also missed a free throw that would have had a similar impact. For the game, MU shot 62 percent from the charity stripe.

Tilmon picked up his third and fourth fouls halfway through the second half and headed to the bench with 11 minutes left. Watson hit another three with 10:15 left to make it a five-point game but 40 seconds later, MU was back down 10, after a pair of defensive breakdowns.

“Those were all good calls tonight,” MU coach Cuonzo Martin said of Tilmon. “At some point, Jeremiah has to recognize and really take ownership and figure out the best way. We continue to watch film but after a while, it’s like what’s the point? You have to make that next step.”

A 6-0 run by Mississippi State stretched the Bulldogs lead to 12 with six minutes left and ultimately sealed the game. Carter led MSU with 22 points and was one of three Bulldogs to score in double-digits. Weatherspoon added 20.

Missouri’s next game is against South Carolina on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.