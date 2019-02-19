‘John Elway is going to love that arm:’ Mel Kiper on Drew Lock’s draft possibilities

Where will Drew Lock go in April’s NFL Draft?

Nobody knows, according to NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.

On a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, the ESPN analyst said “there’s no built-in consensus” as to where the former Missouri quarterback will land. Kiper currently has Lock going No. 15 to the Washington in his latest projection, which was released on Monday, but added he could see a number of situations developing for the Lee’s Summit native.

“It’s what the NFL sees,” Kiper said of his reasoning. “It’s not me hearing who I would take. It’s what you’re hearing from the people you speak to.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Two years ago, Kiper said he got a call from an NFL general manager who told him Lock had the best arm in college football. The call came when current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was still at Wyoming.

Kiper said some people he’s spoken to see Lock as a second-round pick, while others see him as going high in the first round. If he falls past No. 15, it could be a while before he’s selected because most teams in the second half of the first round don’t need a quarterback.

The Broncos have been linked to Lock ever since John Elway came to see him in the Tigers’ regular-season finale against Arkansas in November and Kiper sees a situation where the Broncos trade down to take Lock late in the first round. Denver recently traded for former Ravens quarterback Joe Flaaco.





“John Elway is going to love that arm,” Kiper said. “He’s coming out with a ton of experience. Four-year starter. That’s rare to see.”

Kiper praised Lock for his ability to put up big numbers despite the absence of wideout Emanuel Hall for most of the year. Hall, who is training in Dallas, missed most of the season to a groin injury but could still get drafted, especially with a strong showing at the combine. Currently, Kiper has Hall going early on the draft’s final day, which features rounds four through seven.

“Hall’s got good size and length, he’ll have some concentration drops at times,” Kiper said. “He’s got the ability to get down the field. He had that incredible average per catch during his career. He’s a guy that can beat you deep.”

For most of the year, Kiper had former MU nose tackle Terry Beckner Jr. in the top 10 for his position. But some early entrees into the draft, like Michigan’s Rashan Gary, have pushed him out.

Beckner battled injuries his first two years at Missouri but was healthy for his final two. Kiper said Beckner could get taken late into the second day, which features the second and third rounds, or go early on the third.

“He gets into the backfield,” Kiper said. “The way he can be disruptive, he’s got the same grade as some third-round guys.”