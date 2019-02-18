Missouri Tigers vs. No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats: Tipoff time, TV, lineups, prediction

When/Where: Tuesday at 8 p.m., Mizzou Arena, Columbia

TV/Radio: ESPN; KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups:

P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG C 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. 10.9 F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. 7.3 F 4 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. 8.3 G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. 14.2 G 1 Xavier Pinson 6-2 Fr. 6.5 P No. Kentucky Ht. Yr. PPG F 22 Reid Travis 6-8 Sr. 11.6 F 14 PJ Washington 6-8 So. 14.8 G 3 Keldon Johnson 6-6 Fr. 14.2 G 14 Tyler Hero 6-5 Fr. 13.4 G 2 Ashton Hagans 6-3 Fr. 7.2

About Missouri (12-12, 3-9 SEC): Missouri had a relapse with its two biggest issues in Saturday’s loss to Ole Miss. The Tigers tied their season high with 25 turnovers and only had Jeremiah Tilmon on the floor for 15 minutes due to foul trouble. Jordan Geist did everything he could to keep MU in the game, scoring a game-high 23 points, while freshman Xavier Pinson had 11 points and nine rebounds. Mark Smith played for MU for the first time in six games but was limited because of his recovering ankle. Missouri will retire Derrick Chievous’ No. 3 at halftime against UK.

About Kentucky (21-4, 10-2 SEC): John Calipari’s Wildcats had about as up-and-down week as a team could. Kentucky lost to LSU early last week on a questionable tip-in at the buzzer, which may have been offensive goaltending. The Cats then rebounded with a win over No. 1. Tennessee on Saturday that wasn’t really close. PJ Washington has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last eight games while shooting 43 percent from three. Reid Travis is a veteran presence for a young team and a constant double-double threat, while Ashton Hagans is a defensive presence for the No. 4 Cats.

Prediction: Kentucky has way too much talent to lose this game, but Missouri could keep it close early if the Cats show a bit of fatigue from Saturday. Chievous’ jersey retirement is MU’s best highlight chance of the night. Kentucky 85, Missouri 65