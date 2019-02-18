University of Missouri

Missouri Tigers vs. No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats: Tipoff time, TV, lineups, prediction

By Alex Schiffer

February 18, 2019 02:34 PM

Missouri’s Jordan Geist loses control of the ball as he falls to the floor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oral Roberts, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri’s Jordan Geist loses control of the ball as he falls to the floor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oral Roberts, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) L.G. Patterson AP
Missouri’s Jordan Geist loses control of the ball as he falls to the floor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oral Roberts, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) L.G. Patterson AP
Columbia

When/Where: Tuesday at 8 p.m., Mizzou Arena, Columbia

TV/Radio: ESPN; KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups:

P

No.

Missouri

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

C

23

Jeremiah Tilmon

6-10

So.

10.9

F

24

Kevin Puryear

6-7

Sr.

7.3

F

4

Javon Pickett

6-4

Fr.

8.3

G

15

Jordan Geist

6-2

Sr.

14.2

G

1

Xavier Pinson

6-2

Fr.

6.5

P

No.

Kentucky

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

22

Reid Travis

6-8

Sr.

11.6

F

14

PJ Washington

6-8

So.

14.8

G

3

Keldon Johnson

6-6

Fr.

14.2

G

14

Tyler Hero

6-5

Fr.

13.4

G

2

Ashton Hagans

6-3

Fr.

7.2

About Missouri (12-12, 3-9 SEC): Missouri had a relapse with its two biggest issues in Saturday’s loss to Ole Miss. The Tigers tied their season high with 25 turnovers and only had Jeremiah Tilmon on the floor for 15 minutes due to foul trouble. Jordan Geist did everything he could to keep MU in the game, scoring a game-high 23 points, while freshman Xavier Pinson had 11 points and nine rebounds. Mark Smith played for MU for the first time in six games but was limited because of his recovering ankle. Missouri will retire Derrick Chievous’ No. 3 at halftime against UK.

About Kentucky (21-4, 10-2 SEC): John Calipari’s Wildcats had about as up-and-down week as a team could. Kentucky lost to LSU early last week on a questionable tip-in at the buzzer, which may have been offensive goaltending. The Cats then rebounded with a win over No. 1. Tennessee on Saturday that wasn’t really close. PJ Washington has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last eight games while shooting 43 percent from three. Reid Travis is a veteran presence for a young team and a constant double-double threat, while Ashton Hagans is a defensive presence for the No. 4 Cats.

Prediction: Kentucky has way too much talent to lose this game, but Missouri could keep it close early if the Cats show a bit of fatigue from Saturday. Chievous’ jersey retirement is MU’s best highlight chance of the night. Kentucky 85, Missouri 65

Related stories from Kansas City Star

university-of-missouri

university-of-missouri

university-of-missouri

Alex Schiffer

Alex Schiffer has been covering the Missouri Tigers for The Star since October 2017. He came in second place for magazine-length feature writing by the U.S. Basketball Writer’s Association in 2018 and graduated from Mizzou in 2017.

  Comments  