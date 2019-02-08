This week in Mizzou recruiting: MU’s 2019 football class, Caleb Love, Cam’Ron Fletcher

We’re back for another week after it’s been a bit quiet lately.

Let’s get started.

Signing Day recap

Missouri added a pair of defensive linemen on Wednesday in Sci Martin and Z’Core Brooks to close out the 2019 football recruiting class. Martin started out at LSU before heading to junior college and was a big recruit out of high school.

Brooks has a nice frame at 6-foot-6 and I wonder if he can see the field next year, given his size and MU’s need at the position. Unrelated to his play, he’s got a great name.

The Tigers hosted junior day last weekend and had a number of in-state recruits on campus, including 2020 quarterback commit Brady Cook, wideout Jay Maclin, defensive end Kevon Billingsley and Columbia native Jalen Logan-Redding.

Cook is Mizzou’s lone commit in the 2020 class, and it’s safe to assume this class will be a little smaller than most, given the NCAA’s recruiting restrictions on the program from the academic scandal. We’ll see how MU goes about forming this class given the hand it’s been dealt.

Caleb Love update

I checked out the Vashon-CBC game on Thursday on my way back from Knoxville and got to see the likes of Caleb Love, Cam’Ron Fletcher and MU commit Mario McKinney. Cuonzo Martin was in the house, along with coaches from Duke, Illinois, Kansas State and Saint Louis.

It was my first time seeing Love and McKinney since the summer and in Fletcher’s case, ever. He’s always been hurt whenever I’ve tried to see him play.

Love doesn’t appear to be planning a visit to Missouri soon, but given his proximity to campus it shouldn’t be an issue. He seems more focused on checking out Texas and Virginia.

There’s not really much to update with Love until he starts taking official visits or cuts his list. For now, it’s safe to say Missouri is in the picture.

Update on the Vashon boys

Now to McKinney and Fletcher. I thought McKinney was the best player on the floor in the game and it wasn’t really close. He’s a tremendous athlete and can really play above the rim for a guard. I think he can help Mizzou instantly in terms of athleticism and maybe be able to get the Tigers a quick bucket when needed, something the current team has lacked. He needs to become a better free-throw shooter and continue to develop his jump shot.

Fletcher is quite the athlete and can play above the rim as easily as McKinney. He can also shoot it a bit, too. He listed Missouri along with Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Illinois and a few others. He doesn’t plan to pick things up with his recruiting until after the season. While talking to some people around the gym, it seems like Michigan State is the school that is sitting really well with Fletcher right now. Missouri absolutely is in the mix because of McKinney and Martin, but the Spartans seems to be the team that is going to be factor until the end.