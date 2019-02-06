Missouri adds a pair of defensive linemen on National Signing Day to close out 2019 class

Missouri football capped off its 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday with a pair of late additions on defensive line to finish at 25 signees.

The Tigers added defensive end Z’Core Brooks from Dallas and junior-college prospect Sci Martin to address a much-depleted pass rush from the 2018 season.

Brooks has an impressive frame at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds and chose the Tigers over Oklahoma State and Purdue among others. He’s considered a three-star recruit by most recruiting services.

Martin took a similar path to current Mizzou quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. after starting his career at LSU and then transferring to East Mississippi State Community College. Martin chose LSU over Alabama and Oklahoma out of high school and also considered Arkansas when going through the process a second time .

Missouri also announced the signing of offensive lineman Angel Matute, who committed to the program a few weeks ago and was already on campus and enrolled in classes. The Tigers’ 2019 class is currently ranked No. 32 by Rivals.com. If the ranking holds, it will be MU’s highest rated class under coach Barry Odom. The ranking doesn’t account for the additions of graduate transfers Kelly Bryant and Jonathan Nance.

Mizzou football signings

Player, Position, Height, Weight, Previous school (Hometown)

Connor Bazelak, QB, 6-4, 205, Archbishop Alter (Dayton, Ohio)

CJ Boone, WR, 6-3, 170, Parkway North (St. Louis)

Z’Core Brooks, DE, 6-6, 220, Woodrow Wilson (Dallas, Texas)

Stacy Brown, DB, 6-2, 187, Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas)

Kelly Bryant, QB, 6-3, 225, Clemson (Calhoun Falls, S.C.)

Jack Buford, OL, 6-4, 307, Lutheran North (St. Louis)

Ishmael Burdine, DB, 6-1, 181, Slidell (Slidell, La.)

Arvell Ferguson, DE, 6-5, 210, Kirkwood (Kirkwood, Mo.)

Luke Griffin, OL, 6-5, 310, North Murray (Chatsworth, Ga.)

Aidan Harrison, DB, 6-3, 180, New Lothrop (New Lothrop, Mich.)

Niko Hea, TE, 6-5, 220, Christian Brothers College (St. Louis)

Martez Manuel, DB, 6-1, 185, Rock Bridge (Columbia)

Sci Martin, DE, 6-4, 200, East Mississippi C.C. (Mississippi)

Maurice Massey, WR, 6-3, 180, Kirkwood (St. Louis)

Angel Matute, OL, 6-4, 274, Mt. St. Antonio C.C. (California)

Isaiah McGuire, DE, 6-5, 260, Union (Tulsa, Okla.)

Jonathan Nance, WR, 6-0, 190, Arkansas (Gulfport, Miss.)

Shemar Pearl, DE, 6-4, 220, Plano West (Plano, Texas)

Shawn Robinson, QB, 6-1, 205, TCU (DeSoto, Texas)

Thalen Robinson, OL, 6-7, 315, Bowie (Arlington, Texas)

Chris Shearin, DB, 5-11, 174, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Anthony Watkins, ATH, 6-0, 180, South Hills (Fort Worth, Texas)

Jalani Williams, DB, 6-2, 170, Parkway North (St. Louis)