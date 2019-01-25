Missouri Tigers basketball vs. LSU: Time, TV, projected lineups and a prediction

When/where: 5 p.m. Saturday, Mizzou Arena, Columbia

TV/radio: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups:

P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG C 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. 9.9 F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. 8.6 F 4 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. 7.8 G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. 13.3 G 13 Mark Smith 6-4 So. 12.6 P No. LSU Ht. Yr. PPG F 0 Naz Reid 6-10 Fr.. 13.2 F 11 Kavell Bigby-Williams 6-11 Sr. 7.4 G 14 Marlon Taylor 6-5 Jr. 14.4 G 4 Skylar Mays 6-4 Jr. 13.3 G 3 Tremont Waters 5-11 So. 14.2

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

About Missouri (10-7, 1-4 SEC): To quote senior forward Kevin Puryear, “same old story.” Missouri had a great start in Wednesday’s game against Arkansas before a collapse at the end of the first half and a second half that resulted in loss by turnovers. It is unknown if sophomore Mark Smith or freshman Javon Pickett will play. Smith, is believed to have sprained his ankle towards the end of Wednesday’s game while Pickett hurt his back. Jeremiah Tilmon played 27 minutes against Arkansas but still fouled out, which is when MU ultimately handed the game to the Hogs.

About LSU (15-3, 5-0 SEC): Will Wade’s Tigers are the hottest in the Southeastern Conference. Winners of eight straight, LSU is arguably the second-best team in the SEC behind No. 1 Tennessee and has the talent to rival Kentucky. Five-star recruit Naz Reid anchors the Tigers’ frontcourt and even has the guard skills to bring it up the floor. Emmitt Williams is a scoring threat off the bench and Tremont Waters is one of the best point guards in the country. Wade flipped Waters from a commitment to Georgetown shortly after taking the LSU job and it has paid off. Waters is averaging 6.1 assists per game and is the calming presence on the team.

Prediction: With LSU’s recent success and MU’s struggles, this game has trap written all over it for Baton Rouge Tigers. But LSU’s talent should be enough to hold off any threat from Mizzou. LSU 80, Missouri 70