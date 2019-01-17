Missouri football to play Massachusetts in 2024 and 2025 as part of non-conference schedules

One of Missouri’s future football opponents was revealed on Thursday, and it comes with a catch.

Missouri will play Massachusetts in a home-and-home series during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The Minuteman announced the matchup as part of a number of future opponents for the coming seasons. The Tigers will travel to Amherst, Mass., in 2024 and will host the Minuteman the following year.

The home-and-home is an interesting announcement given that Missouri is a Power-5 team that will play a road game against a non-Power 5 school. The Tigers open next season in Wyoming, which was part of an old contract signed by former athletic director Mike Alden. Missouri also hosts Boston College as part of its non-conference schedule in 2024.

In the Tigers’ 2025 schedule, Missouri is slated to play Miami of Ohio on the road, which continues MU’s trend of scheduling road games against inferior opponents. Missouri’s schedule beyond 2025 only has a pair of home-and-homes with Illinois on it.



