University of Missouri

Missouri football to play Massachusetts in 2024 and 2025 as part of non-conference schedules

By Alex Schiffer

January 17, 2019 06:33 PM

Missouri Tigers football coach Barry Odom celebrated MU’s 26-17 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores with tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley in the final seconds on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. Mizzou defeated the Commodores, 26-17, for the Tigers’ first SEC win of the season.
Missouri Tigers football coach Barry Odom celebrated MU’s 26-17 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores with tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley in the final seconds on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. Mizzou defeated the Commodores, 26-17, for the Tigers’ first SEC win of the season. 2016 photo The Kansas City Star
Missouri Tigers football coach Barry Odom celebrated MU’s 26-17 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores with tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley in the final seconds on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Columbia on Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. Mizzou defeated the Commodores, 26-17, for the Tigers’ first SEC win of the season. 2016 photo The Kansas City Star
Columbia

One of Missouri’s future football opponents was revealed on Thursday, and it comes with a catch.

Missouri will play Massachusetts in a home-and-home series during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The Minuteman announced the matchup as part of a number of future opponents for the coming seasons. The Tigers will travel to Amherst, Mass., in 2024 and will host the Minuteman the following year.

The home-and-home is an interesting announcement given that Missouri is a Power-5 team that will play a road game against a non-Power 5 school. The Tigers open next season in Wyoming, which was part of an old contract signed by former athletic director Mike Alden. Missouri also hosts Boston College as part of its non-conference schedule in 2024.

In the Tigers’ 2025 schedule, Missouri is slated to play Miami of Ohio on the road, which continues MU’s trend of scheduling road games against inferior opponents. Missouri’s schedule beyond 2025 only has a pair of home-and-homes with Illinois on it.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

university-of-missouri

university-of-missouri

Alex Schiffer

Alex Schiffer has been covering the Missouri Tigers for The Star since October 2017. He came in second place for magazine-length feature writing by the U.S. Basketball Writer’s Association in 2018 and graduated from Mizzou in 2017.

  Comments  