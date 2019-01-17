Missouri hires former Texas Tech, Chiefs assistant David Gibbs to staff, role TBD

Barry Odom has filled one of his coaching vacancies, but the which one remains uncertain.

Missouri announced on Thursday that longtime assistant coach David Gibbs will join in the Tigers’ football staff, but his role has yet to be announced along with his contract. Gibbs was most recently Kliff Kingsbury’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Texas Tech from 2015-18. He also coached defensive backs for the Chiefs from 2006-08.

Odom currently has multiple openings on his staff, including two defensive analyst positions, a tight ends coach and a linebackers coach after his brother Brian, left to coach at Oklahoma on Monday. Odom could move Gibbs into an analyst roll or possibly have defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who currently coaches defensive backs, focus on one position in the secondary and give Gibbs the other. Gibbs, who also was an assistant at Kansas in 1995-96, has never coached linebackers in his career.

“I’m very grateful and excited to be part of Coach Odom’s program, this is an outstanding opportunity for me and my family,” Gibbs said in a release. “I’ve known about Mizzou and Columbia for a long time, and I’ve got a ton of respect for Coach Odom and the type of program he runs. I’m looking forward to getting going there and helping Mizzou continue to build upward.”

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Gibbs overlapped with current Missouri linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves at Houston in 2013 and 2014 while serving as the defensive coordinator. Gibbs’ defenses at Texas Tech were known for creating turnovers, which Missouri lacked in this past season. Missouri was No. 57 nationally in turnover margin. The Red Raiders were No. 13 under Gibbs in 2017.