Missouri basketball vs. Texas A&M: Tipoff time, TV, projected lineups and a prediction

When/where: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

TV/radio: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups:

P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG G 13 Mark Smith 6-4 So. 11.9 G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. 13.5 F 4 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. 8.4 F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. 8.7 C 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. 9.7 P No. Texas A&M Ht. Yr. PPG G 0 Jay Jay Chandler 6-4 So. 8.2 G 11 Wendell Mitchell 6-3 Jr. 10.6 G 2 TJ Starks 6-2 So. 13.8 G 1 Savion Flagg 6-7 So. 13.5 F 21 Christian Mekowulu 6-8 Sr. 9.1

About Missouri (9-6, 0-3 SEC): Wednesday was rough for the Tigers as the team dropped its third straight game in a 70-60 loss to Alabama. Jeremiah Tilmon played 27 minutes and helped make an impact but MU was still severely outscored in the paint. Missouri got little help from K.J. Santos and Kevin Puryear, and Jordan Geist went scoreless in the first half. Cuonzo Martin said he plans to play Tilmon through foul trouble because he’s too important to be kept on the bench. Mark Smith scored 13 points against Alabama but all of his made shots were threes. Martin thinks Smith can be a slasher.

About Texas A&M (7-8, 1-3 SEC): It’s been a rough season in College Station. Forwards D.J. Hogg and Robert Williams went to the NBA. Center Tyler Davis also turned professional. Guard TJ Starks is now the Aggies’ best player on a team that is rebuilding and struggling to replace some graduated players, much like Missouri. Tilmon was bullied by Davis last year in College Station but shouldn’t struggle to score assuming he can stay on the floor.

Prediction: This is a game Missouri should win, but given how the Tigers are playing it’s tough to favor them in a road game. Missouri plays a lot better, but the losing streak hits four games. Texas A&M 70, Missouri 68