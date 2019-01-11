Missouri Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Tipoff time, TV, projected lineups and score

When/where: Noon Saturday, Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, S.C.

TV/radio: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected Lineups:

P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG G 13 Mark Smith 6-4 So. 11.7 G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. 13.8 F 4 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. 7.1 F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. 9.2 C 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. 10.2 P No. South Carolina Ht. Yr. PPG G 0 A.J. Lawson 6-6 Fr. 12.7 G 4 Tre Campbell 6-0 Sr. 5.6 F 24 Keyshawn Bryant 6-6 Fr. 9.1 F 30 Chris Silva 6-9 Sr. 12.8 F 21 Malik Kotsar 6-11 Jr. 9.6

About Missouri (9-4, 1-1 SEC): Missouri goes into Saturday’s game coming off its worst loss during Cuonzo Martin’s tenure. The Tigers lost by 24 to No. 3 Tennessee after a hot start. Despite holding UT star Grant Williams to four points, MU was unable to stay within striking distance of the Vols after a 24-4 run at the end of the first half. Jeremiah Tilmon played just nine minutes due to foul trouble and most of his calls could have been avoided. Jordan Geist continues to be the heart and soul of MU’s team. Freshman point guard Xavier Pinson scored a career-high 14 points.





About South Carolina (7-7, 2-0 SEC): Never sleep on Frank Martin. Despite a brutal nonconference schedule that included Providence, Michigan, Clemson and Virginia, the Gamecocks are 2-0 in conference play. South Carolina upset No. 14 Mississippi State on Tuesday in overtime after beating Florida on the road. Chris Silva is a regular double-double threat and could get Tilmon in foul trouble while A.J. Lawson is a steadying backcourt presence. Both of USC’s conference wins have been close, which bodes well for MU.

Prediction: The last time Missouri lost, a six-game winning streak ensued. Mizzou also won two in a row after its loss at Iowa State earlier this season. Long story short, the Tigers seem to respond well after losses. South Carolina’s likes to keep things close, which means MU should be within striking distance. Missouri 68, South Carolina 64