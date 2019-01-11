Mizzou basketball game at South Carolina postponed; snow prevents Tigers from flying

Missouri was all set to play its Saturday afternoon basketball game at South Carolina until Mother Nature kept the team from traveling.

The Tigers (9-4, 0-1 SEC) postponed their first conference road game, scheduled for noon at South Carolina, because of a winter storm that hit Missouri on Friday afternoon. The storm is expected to continue into Sunday. The team plays to coordinate with the Southeastern Conference office and the Gamecocks about a possible makeup date.

MU was originally supposed to fly out of Columbia Regional Airport on Friday but had to change to Kansas City International Airport after an American Airlines flight from Dallas slid off the runway in Columbia after landing. The plane was caught between both runways, causing the airport to shut down.

Missouri’s next game is on Wednesday against Alabama. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. on the SEC Network. It will be the Tigers second game in just 18 days.