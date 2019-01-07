Missouri Tigers vs. No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers: Tipoff time, TV, projected lineups and score

When/where: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena, Columbia
TV/radio: ESPN2; KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Projected lineups:
P
No.
Missouri
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
G
13
Mark Smith
6-4
So.
12
G
15
Jordan Geist
6-2
Sr.
13.9
F
4
Javon Pickett
6-4
Fr.
7.1
F
24
Kevin Puryear
6-7
Sr.
9.3
C
23
Jeremiah Tilmon
6-10
So.
10.8
P
No.
Tennessee
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
G
0
Jordan Bone
6-3
Jr.
14
G
5
Admiral Schofield
6-6
Sr.
18.2
G
35
Yves Pons
6-6
So.
4.1
F
2
Grant Williams
6-7
Jr.
19.9
F
11
Kyle Alexander
6-11
Sr.
10.4
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
About Missouri (9-3): After eight days off, Missouri opens conference play against a Final Four contender at home. Missouri beat Tennessee last season at Mizzou Arena in a close game, but had the likes of Kassius Robertson and Jordan Barnett to help with scoring. The Tigers are currently riding a six-game winning streak, but will need all hands on deck to deal with UT. Mizzou has never beaten a top-three team at home and an upset win would go along way towards the Tigers chances at an NCAA Tournament berth.
About No. 3 Tennessee (12-1): Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said he’s been hard-pressed to find a weakness in Rick Barnes’ squad and it’s easy to see why. The Vols come to Columbia on an eight-game winning streak, fresh off a 46-point victory over Georgia on Saturday. Junior Grant Williams is a triple-double threat and is having an All-American caliber season, while senior Admiral Schofield is right behind him. Forward Kyle Alexander will be a tough matchup for Jeremiah Tilmon in the post and MU “will need more than threes” to beat UT, according to Martin.
Prediction: Missouri is playing its best basketball of the season but so is Tennessee. The Vols are a top-three team with tons of scoring and experience, which the Tigers are lacking in both categories. MU keeps it interesting but has its win streak snapped. Tennessee 70, Missouri 59
Comments