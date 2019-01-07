Missouri Tigers vs. No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers: Tipoff time, TV, projected lineups and score

When/where: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena, Columbia

TV/radio: ESPN2; KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups:

P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG G 13 Mark Smith 6-4 So. 12 G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. 13.9 F 4 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. 7.1 F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. 9.3 C 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. 10.8 P No. Tennessee Ht. Yr. PPG G 0 Jordan Bone 6-3 Jr. 14 G 5 Admiral Schofield 6-6 Sr. 18.2 G 35 Yves Pons 6-6 So. 4.1 F 2 Grant Williams 6-7 Jr. 19.9 F 11 Kyle Alexander 6-11 Sr. 10.4

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

About Missouri (9-3): After eight days off, Missouri opens conference play against a Final Four contender at home. Missouri beat Tennessee last season at Mizzou Arena in a close game, but had the likes of Kassius Robertson and Jordan Barnett to help with scoring. The Tigers are currently riding a six-game winning streak, but will need all hands on deck to deal with UT. Mizzou has never beaten a top-three team at home and an upset win would go along way towards the Tigers chances at an NCAA Tournament berth.

About No. 3 Tennessee (12-1): Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said he’s been hard-pressed to find a weakness in Rick Barnes’ squad and it’s easy to see why. The Vols come to Columbia on an eight-game winning streak, fresh off a 46-point victory over Georgia on Saturday. Junior Grant Williams is a triple-double threat and is having an All-American caliber season, while senior Admiral Schofield is right behind him. Forward Kyle Alexander will be a tough matchup for Jeremiah Tilmon in the post and MU “will need more than threes” to beat UT, according to Martin.

Prediction: Missouri is playing its best basketball of the season but so is Tennessee. The Vols are a top-three team with tons of scoring and experience, which the Tigers are lacking in both categories. MU keeps it interesting but has its win streak snapped. Tennessee 70, Missouri 59