Missouri Tigers vs. No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers: Tipoff time, TV, projected lineups and score

By Alex Schiffer

January 07, 2019 02:17 PM

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin on Tennessee

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin previews the Tigers game against No. 3 Tennessee.
When/where: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena, Columbia

TV/radio: ESPN2; KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups:

P

No.

Missouri

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

G

13

Mark Smith

6-4

So.

12

G

15

Jordan Geist

6-2

Sr.

13.9

F

4

Javon Pickett

6-4

Fr.

7.1

F

24

Kevin Puryear

6-7

Sr.

9.3

C

23

Jeremiah Tilmon

6-10

So.

10.8

P

No.

Tennessee

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

G

0

Jordan Bone

6-3

Jr.

14

G

5

Admiral Schofield

6-6

Sr.

18.2

G

35

Yves Pons

6-6

So.

4.1

F

2

Grant Williams

6-7

Jr.

19.9

F

11

Kyle Alexander

6-11

Sr.

10.4

About Missouri (9-3): After eight days off, Missouri opens conference play against a Final Four contender at home. Missouri beat Tennessee last season at Mizzou Arena in a close game, but had the likes of Kassius Robertson and Jordan Barnett to help with scoring. The Tigers are currently riding a six-game winning streak, but will need all hands on deck to deal with UT. Mizzou has never beaten a top-three team at home and an upset win would go along way towards the Tigers chances at an NCAA Tournament berth.

About No. 3 Tennessee (12-1): Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said he’s been hard-pressed to find a weakness in Rick Barnes’ squad and it’s easy to see why. The Vols come to Columbia on an eight-game winning streak, fresh off a 46-point victory over Georgia on Saturday. Junior Grant Williams is a triple-double threat and is having an All-American caliber season, while senior Admiral Schofield is right behind him. Forward Kyle Alexander will be a tough matchup for Jeremiah Tilmon in the post and MU “will need more than threes” to beat UT, according to Martin.

Prediction: Missouri is playing its best basketball of the season but so is Tennessee. The Vols are a top-three team with tons of scoring and experience, which the Tigers are lacking in both categories. MU keeps it interesting but has its win streak snapped. Tennessee 70, Missouri 59

