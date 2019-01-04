Mizzou recruiting: Jalen Terry, Maliq Carr and 2020 football and hoops targets

Happy New Year folks!

The recruiting column was off last week because I was in Memphis for the Liberty Bowl and I figured there was nothing pressing to get into.

Now there is, so let’s get into it.

Jalen Terry postpones decision

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

I was told shortly before Missouri’s Braggin’ Rights game that 2020 Michigan guard Jalen Terry would not be deciding on Dec. 27. That proved to be true. The four-star recruit wants more time, which is good news for Missouri. As I said a few weeks ago, Mizzou assistant coach Cornell Mann has excellent relations at Terry’s high school, Flint Beecher. It’s where Mann, when he was at Iowa State, discovered Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris and the coaching staff has thought highly of him since.

Any 2020 recruit that isn’t named Josh Christopher, Davion Bradford, Caleb Love and Cam’Ron Fletcher is likely not going to be more of a priority unless any of those four names come off the board.

Speaking of Love and Fletcher, Missouri will watch both of them this weekend according to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers. The Tigers are doing everything they can for both St. Louis-area players.

Some other names on Missouri’s radar for 2020 are Matthew Murrell, a guard from Whitehaven High School in Memphis and Wendell Green Jr. from Detroit. Green’s father is the director of the Michigan Playmakers AAU program and Green himself recently transferred to national powerhouse La Lumiere.

Catching up with Maliq Carr

Speaking of 2020 targets and Michigan, I caught up with Missouri football and basketball target Maliq Carr on Thursday. Carr is Mann’s son and a national football recruit with offers from Ohio State, Missouri and Michigan and has some basketball offers as well.

On the basketball front, Carr said his team, Oak Park, has had a few tough losses but he’s having a good season. His worst offensive performance in a game was 19 points and he’s within 100 points of 1,000. He’s trying to work on shooting off the dribble for the rest of the season.

With football, Carr had a breakout junior year with 21 receptions for 815 yards and nine touchdowns. The 6-foot-6 wideout was regularly double-teamed, but said he learned how to be productive after putting an emphasis on route running reading coverages. Carr joked that it was his best athletic season “since I was 10.”

With recruiting, Carr said he plans to take an unofficial visit to Michigan on Jan. 26. He also wants to get back to Missouri and Purdue. He’s recently heard from LSU and could take a visit there. He’s also trying to see Kentucky. All of those visits are for football.

Despite being undecided, Carr has paid close attention to his father’s current employer. Missouri has put an emphasis on recruiting Michigan in both football and basketball and he’s seen a lot of his friends pick up MU interest.

Carr is close friends with Missouri signee Devin Nicholson, who attends Cass Tech, the same high school as Mizzou wide receivers coach A.J. Ofodile. Carr is also being recruited by Ofodile, but he took one out of his dad’s book and gave Ofodile a hand in the recruitment of Nicholson.

“I was trying to convince Devin to go to Missouri ever since he got the offer,” Carr told The Star. “I thought it would be a good fit for him. Missouri is a really nice place.”

Carr is being recruited as a wide receiver and a tight end, depending upon the school he’s talking to and said he’d like to try and be a hybrid of both at the college level, to better prepare him for the pros. He’s looking to decide by Oct. 11, his birthday.

2020 football recruiting preview

There’s not much left to say on Missouri’s 2019 recruiting class. There’s a few spots left for defensive ends and offensive linemen and that’s it.

So let’s take an early look at some 2020 recruits to watch. Here’s a few from each local area and then some outside.

From St. Louis:

Kevon Billingsley: A 6-foot-4 defensive lineman, Billingsley attends Lutheran North and was high school teammates with MU signee Jack Buford. He’s disruptive and has offers from Alabama, Georgia and Florida among others.

Reggie Love: A running back, Love could be hearing a lot from Cornell Ford, who is MU’s tailbacks coach and primary St. Louis area recruiter. Ford has a great track record with running backs right now. Love attends Trinity Catholic and doesn’t have an MU offer yet, but that could change.

Jay Maclin: The cousin of Mizzou legend Jeremy Maclin, Jay already has an MU offer and has been to campus a few times. He has a few other big offers including Kentucky, Arizona State, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Jordan Johnson: The state’s top ranked player by most services, Johnson is a 6-foot-2 receiver from DeSmet. A top-100 player nationally, Johnson has offers from everyone. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, etc. He will be a tough get.

From Kansas City/Columbia:

Dontae Manning: A cornerback from Raytown, Manning played with current Mizzou slot receiver Dominic Gicinto. Manning doesn’t have an MU offer yet but is a name to watch. He has offers from Iowa State and Virginia Tech.

Jalen Logan-Redding: If you’re into watching highlight film, I suggest JLR’s. He’s a machine and plays at Rock Bridge in Columbia where Ofodile and head coach Barry Odom used to coach. Notre Dame, Ohio State, Kentucky are also keeping an eye on him. Defensive line coach Brick Haley would be a happy man if he lands Billingsley and JLR.

Johnny Wilson: A defensive lineman at Park Hill, Wilson already has an offer from MU as well as ones from Iowa and Arkansas.

From Illinois:

Jadon Thompson: A wideout from Marist in Chicago, Thompson announced his top six on Christmas and had Missouri in it. He’s a consensus four-star recruit.

Antonio Johnson: Johnson is a safety from East St. Louis that could be a nice partner to Jalani Williams in the secondary. Mizzou having Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms around for one more year can’t hurt with Johnson, given the representative he’s been for the program.

Lawaun Powell: Another East St. Louis Flyer, Powell was recently offered by MU and can play in a few different spots. Like Johnson, having Wallace-Simms around doesn’t hurt.

From Kansas:

Turner Corcoran: An offensive lineman from Lawrence, Corcoran is a national recruit who has some blue bloods after him. He’s got an ideal frame at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, but MU has a lot of competition for him.

Daniel Jackson: A slot receiver form Bishop Miege, Jackson is another player that will be a hard get. Notre Dame is on him and the Irish have former Miege wideout Jafar Armstrong in South Bend to help the cause.

Outside the area:

Maliq Carr: See above

Zachary Evans: The nation’s top running back tweeted recently that MU was a “childhood favorite” team of his after picking up an offer. Who knows if MU is a serious player, but it’s worth monitoring.