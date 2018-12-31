Rountree runs wild in Mizzou’s Liberty Bowl loss to Oklahoma St., eclipsing 200 yards

His last name wasn’t spelled the way it was supposed to be. His game didn’t end the way he wanted it to.

Larry Rountree III, whose name was missing an “N” on the back of his jersey, rushed for a career-high 204 yards in the Liberty Bowl Monday. But on a play that might have saved No. 23 Missouri, he came up one yard short.

“I thought I got it,” he said after the Tigers lost 38-33 to Oklahoma State. “It was a bad spot (from the official), but I can’t say anything about that.”

With Missouri facing a third-and-one in the dying minutes of the fourth quarter, Rountree ran up the middle: straight into a sea of Cowboys defenders. Justin Phillips tackled him, and the officials ruled Rountree down behind the first-down marker.

Quarterback Drew Lock failed to rush for a first down on the next play, turning the ball over on downs and ending Missouri’s season. The game Rountree dominated ended in defeat: the Tigers’ third loss of the season by five or fewer points.

“We just didn’t have the outcome we wanted to have,” Rountree said. “It sucks, but we had a talk in the locker room and it solved everything. … We’ve got expectations we’ve got to live up to next year.”

Junior running back Damarea Crockett missed the Liberty Bowl with a right leg injury, putting more responsibility on Rountree and freshman Tyler Badie.

Rountree only collected six yards in the first quarter, but he rushed for 30 on his second carry in the second.

“If you’re hot, you keep playing,” Rountree said.

The long run proved to be the spark he needed. He carried the ball 27 times in the 60th Liberty Bowl, and his 204 yards are the second-most in the game’s history.

Coach Barry Odom said Rountree’s success started with the offensive line. The running back expressed appreciation for his blockers, too. After the game, he had Lock and senior linemen Paul Adams and Kevin Pendleton sign for him a Liberty Bowl commemorative ball, which he carried as he left the locker room.

“We didn’t have a great outcome, but I’m appreciative for the seniors and what they taught me,” Rountree said.

The sophomore’s biggest gain came off a pitch from Lock early in the fourth quarter. He saw an Oklahoma State safety, cut, and burst up field. Freshman receiver Jalen Knox threw a key block, helping Rountree bound into the endzone for a 55-yard touchdown.

Linebacker Cale Garrett watched Rountree from the sideline. He said the running back’s spirit was emblematic of the entire Missouri team: players wanted to step up and do their job when coaches called their numbers.

“He was a work horse tonight,” Garrett said. “I was impressed by his ability to keep going, keep fighting for yards down in and down out. It seemed like he didn’t get tired.”

That endurance comes from Rountree’s practice habits, tight end Kendall Blanton said. By going hard in during game preparation, the tailback’s job is easier when kickoff comes.

Rountree finished the year with 1,216 rushing yards, averaging nearly 100 a game. Only two Southeastern Conference running backs finished with more in the regular season.

“That’s who Larry Rountree is,” Blanton said. “That’s who he’s going to be. He’s going to be even better next year.”

And with the way he played Monday, his jersey might not have any typos next year.