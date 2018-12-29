Missouri basketball extends win streak to six with 75-61 victory over Morehead State

Missouri’s interesting season continued on Saturday as the Tigers let a 27-point lead slip to single-digits but still closed their non-conference slate with a 75-61 win over Morehead State. The Tigers have won six straight.

After a quiet game against Illinois, his former team, sophomore guard Mark Smith led Missouri with a career-high 22 points. The sophomore outscored the Eagles (4-9) 16-5 early in the game as the Tigers led 32-5 at one point in the first half.

The Tigers went into halftime up 45-22 but saw the Eagles cut the score to 59-51 with eight minutes after a strong run at the start of the second half. Eagles guard A.J. Hicks gave MU’s defense all kinds of issues; he led the Eagles with 18 points.

Hicks also helped lead to Morehead State’s downfall. After cutting MU’s lead to eight points, Hicks got a technical foul for headbutting senior guard Jordan Geist, which keyed a 6-0 MU run to put the game back out of reach.

Geist scored 18 points and five rebounds and fellow senior Kevin Puryear chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds. After battling a foot injury for most of the season, junior college transfer K.J. Santos logged a career-high 19 minutes and scores his first basket as a Tiger off a pass from Xavier Pinson.

Fresh off his Southeastern Conference player of the week award, Jeremiah Tilmon had his worst game in some time even though the Eagles’ tallest player was 6-foot-7. Tilmon finished with just four points and two rebounds and fouled out in 12 minutes.

Missouri opens SEC play on Jan. 8 against No. 3 Tennessee. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m.