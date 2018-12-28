Missouri vs. Oklahoma State, Liberty Bowl kickoff time, TV, odds and a prediction

Barry Odom has a chance to continue his redemption tour on Monday as Missouri closes the season in the Liberty Bowl against Oklahoma State. Missouri last faced the Cowboys in the 2014 Cotton Bowl and both teams enter the game with high-powered offenses and some family ties. A win would give MU nine wins for the first time since 2014 and Odom plenty of momentum heading into 2019, when new quarterback Kelly Bryant and a south endzone facility arrive.

The details

Kickoff: 2:45 p.m. Monday

Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

TV: ESPN

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

The line: Missouri by 9

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE

Five things to know

This is an interesting Oklahoma State team...: The Cowboys have beaten TCU, West Virginia and Texas but lost to Baylor and Kansas State, which makes the Pokes tough to read. Offensive coordinator Derek Dooley said OSU’s defense is “disruptive” and gives MU a lot of looks it hasn’t previously seen this year. There’s a few familiar face on OSU: Former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Henson, a OSU alum, is the Pokes’ offensive line coach. Henson actually hosted MU coach Barry Odom on an official visit to OSU during his playing days and Odom helped Henson get on former coach Gary Pinkel’s radar. Henson was the offensive line coach for MU seniors Kevin Pendleton and Paul Adams early in their careers. Oklahoma State’s offense is considered better than Missouri’s: The Pokes rank No. 10 nationally in total offense, averaging 500 yards per game, while the Tigers are No. 16. Missouri has a slight edge on the ground, with a rank of No. 42 in rushing offense, three spots ahead of OSU. Does Emanuel Hall or Albert Okwuegbunam play?: Okwuegbunam has been battling a shoulder injury and offensive coordinator Derek Dooley refused to comment on injuries during his Friday news conference. Hall is healthy but could sit out because of his NFL Draft prospects. There’s some family blood in it for Barry Odom: His nephew Baron Odom is a tight end for the Cowboys and both Barry and Brian Odom, MU’s linebackers coach, said that the matchup makes them uncomfortable because they don’t like facing relatives. Baron Odom is the son of Barry and Brian Odom’s older brother Brad, who his younger brothers describe as “an instigator.”

Prediction: With both teams having such a high-powered offense, this game comes down to defense. Missouri’s defense is statistically better than Oklahoma State’s in every way, which makes the Tigers’ more reliable to get a stop. Memphis native Johnathon Johnson scores a touchdown in his hometown along with fellow state resident Emanuel Hall in his final game at MU. Drew Lock throws for four touchdowns and Terry Beckner Jr. releases his inner Michael Sam, forcing a late fumble to seal the game for MU. Missouri 41, Oklahoma State 31