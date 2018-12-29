Cierra Porter returns to Mizzou women’s basketball after medically retiring in spring

It turns out there will be a Porter playing basketball for Missouri this season after all.

Senior Cierra Porter will rejoin the women’s team after medically retiring in June because of recurring knee issues.

“Never been more excited,” Porter posted on her Instagram page. “Tomorrow is gameday.”

Per a release, Porter will be active for Sunday’s game against Arkansas State, but it’s unknown if she’ll play.

The second-oldest sibling of the Porter family, the 6-foot-4 forward gives coach Robin Pingeton, her aunt, a much-needed post presence on a team that is 10-3 heading into Sunday. Pingeton announced the news in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

“We are obviously very excited to welcome Cierra back,” said Pingeton. “She has had a very successful three years here, she brings great experience, and adds much needed depth to our post position. After allowing her knee to calm down and get some rest with some time away, Cierra started feeling pretty good again and wanted to see if she could make one last run at it.”

A high school teammate of fellow senior Sophie Cunningham, Porter was a top-100 recruit and member of the SEC all-freshman team in 2016 but struggled to stay healthy. She was held out of practice throughout the season to preserve her strength and found herself mostly playing through pain. She has been in Colorado working for Priority Sports, the agency that represents her younger brother, Michael Porter Jr., who plays for the Denver Nuggets.

Another younger brother, sophomore Tigers forward Jontay Porter, is out for the season with a knee injury.

Porter’s arrival is big for a program that is in its last year of the Cunningham era. MU is in position to make the NCAA Tournament for a fourth straight season but doesn’t have a resume win or the post presence to hang with teams like Mississippi State, which features 6-foot-7 forward Tierra McCowen.

For her career, Porter has averaged 10.6 points and seven rebounds per game. She’s four points shy of the 1,000-point plateau.