Missouri snaps Braggin’ Rights losing streak to Illinois with 79-63 victory

Illinois fans made sure to boo Mark Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon on Saturday night, but the one former Illini signee they forgot about made them pay.

Missouri freshman Javon Pickett made every shot he took but one, scoring a career-high 16 points as the Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak in the Braggin’ Rights game with a 79-63 victory.

Instead of going down early like it has in past years, MU was able to hold its own against Illinois’ press and overcome 10 first-half turnovers to go into halftime leading 39-35.

Smith and Tilmon got showered with boos whenever they touched the ball. Tilmon signed with Illinois out of high school before flipping to MU. Smith hit a three early in the game to put MU up 12-7 and screamed at Illinois’ bench as his shot fell through.

The Tigers got strong play from Jordan Geist, who hit three consecutive threes to force Illinois coach Brad Underwood into a timeout and MU’s bench into anarchy. Geist’s nine straight points put MU up 21-17 with 10 minutes left. Geist finished with a team-high 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists despite being in pain from a nagging back injury.

Pickett was MU’s unsung hero in the first half. He made all three shots he attempted, including a runner he made while tripping on his way to the basket.

Illinois sophomore guard Trent Frazier prevented MU from building more than a five-point lead, scoring 17 points in the first half, including five threes. Frazier opened the scoring with a three in front of MU’s bench.

Missouri picked up where it left off at the start of the second half with Tilmon scoring a pair of baskets and Kevin Puryear hitting a corner three to extend Missouri’s lead to seven. Geist went the length of the court for a layup and Xavier Pinson found Pickett on another no-look pass to maintain the lead. Tilmon finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Tensions got high again after Illinois center Samba Kane and Tilmon stared each other down after a questionable call. Frazier slowly shaved away MU’s lead, including with a pair of free throws that cut MU’s lead to one with 8:36 left. He followed with a layup a minute later to give Illinois the lead at 56-55 with 7:34 left.

But Pickett and Puryear ultimately buried Illinois with two big threes down the stretch to extend MU’s lead to 10 points. Pickett, a 6-foot-4 freshman, continued his hot shooting night with a pair of jumpers to force Underwood into another timeout, while Puryear hit one in front of MU’s bench to extend the lead to 68-58.

Smith finished with five points and six rebounds, but he was all smiles when he came out of the game. He embraced Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin, who then riled the crowd up himself.