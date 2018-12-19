Mizzou football taps into Detroit, Texas on morning of early signing period

Barry Odom has spent a lot of time silencing his critics the past few months.

In addition to finishing the regular season in the rankings and increasing MU’s victory total in each of his seasons as head coach, Odom cleaned up with in-state recruiting this year.

Missouri announced 22 signees for its 2019 class on Wednesday, the start of the early signing period, and the Tigers landed seven players from the state, with six coming from the St. Louis area.

After landing TCU transfer quarterback Shawn Robinson on Tuesday night, Missouri added a pair of commitments Wednesday morning in junior-college defensive tackle Chris Daniels and linebacker Devin Nicholson. Daniels played at Texas with current Mizzou defensive tackle Jordan Elliott. Nicholson went to Cass Tech, a national powerhouse in Detroit where MU wideouts coach A.J. Ofodile attended high school.

From St. Louis, the Tigers signed wideouts Maurice Massey and C.J. Boone, offensive lineman Jack Buford, tight end Niko Hea, defensive lineman Arvell Ferguson and safety Jalani Williams. Williams is one of the Tigers’ highest rated recruits as a consensus four-star and top-250 player nationally. He chose MU over LSU.

While he is unable to impact Missouri’s recruiting ranking, Clemson graduate transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant is Odom’s biggest signee in the class. He stabilized the quarterback position for the post-Drew Lock era and gave Odom national recognition for landing a player who could have gone anywhere in need of a quarterback.

Missouri could still add to its class as it’s waiting on the commitments of three-star defensive lineman Darius Robinson and linebacker Jamie Pettway. Both decide Wednesday afternoon.

Mizzou football commitments

Player, Position, Height, Weight, Previous school (Hometown)

Connor Bazelak, QB, 6-4, 205, Archbishop Alter (Dayton, Ohio)

CJ Boone, WR, 6-3, 170, Parkway North (St. Louis)

Stacy Brown, DB, 6-2, 187, Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas)

Kelly Bryant, QB, 6-3, 225, Clemson (Calhoun Falls, S.C.)

Jack Buford, OL, 6-4, 307, Lutheran North (St. Louis)

Ishmael Burdine, DB, 6-1, 181, Slidell (Slidell, La.)

Chris Daniels, DT, 6-4, 315, Copiah-Lincoln C.C. (Euless, Texas)

Arvell Ferguson, DE, 6-5, 210, Kirkwood (Kirkwood, Mo.)

Luke Griffin, OL, 6-5, 310, North Murray (Chatsworth, Ga.)

Aidan Harrison, DB, 6-3, 180, New Lothrop (New Lothrop, Mich.)

Niko Hea, TE, 6-5, 220, Christian Brothers College (St. Louis)

Martez Manuel, DB, 6-1, 185, Rock Bridge (Columbia)

Maurice Massey, WR, 6-3, 180, Kirkwood (St. Louis)

Isaiah McGuire, DE, 6-5, 260, Union (Tulsa, Okla.)

Jonathan Nance, WR, 6-0, 190, Arkansas (Gulfport, Miss.)

Devin Nicholson, LB, 6-3, 203, Cass Tech (Detroit, Mich.)

Shemar Pearl, DE, 6-4, 220, Plano West (Plano, Texas)

Shawn Robinson, QB, 6-1, 205, TCU (DeSoto, Texas)

Thalen Robinson, OL, 6-7, 315, Bowie (Arlington, Texas)

Chris Shearin, DB, 5-11, 174, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Anthony Watkins, ATH, 6-0, 180, South Hills (Fort Worth, Texas)

Jalani Williams, DB, 6-2, 170, Parkway North (St. Louis)