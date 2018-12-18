Missouri lands Texas Christian transfer QB Shawn Robinson; he’ll be eligible for 2020

Missouri landed its second transfer quarterback in as many weeks as Texas Christian quarterback Shawn Robinson committed to the Tigers on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-2 quarterback will sit out next season and be eligible for the 2020 season after Kelly Bryant finishes his career at Missouri. Robinson will likely compete with 2019 signee Connor Bazelak for the starting quarterback spot, which will be MU’s first true quarterback competition since Tyler Gabbert and James Franklin in 2011.

For the 2018 season, Robinson threw for 1,334 yards and nine touchdowns with eight interceptions. He completed 60.8 percent of his passes.

Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson told reporters on Monday that Robinson’s decision to transfer was “a family decision.”

“I wish him well,” Patterson said. “You want good to happen to everybody but the bottom line is my job is to protect the kids that want to be here and this university.”

An Army All-American out of high school, Robinson was a four-star and top-200 recruit nationally at DeSoto (Texas) High School, where he played alongside current MU offensive lineman Hyrin White. Robinson also played at Denton Guyer High School earlier in his career.

With the additions of Bryant and Robinson, Missouri will now have five quarterbacks on its roster in the spring, including Taylor Powell, Micah Wilson and Jack Lowary. Barring any transfers, Bazelak will make it six when he joins MU in the summer.