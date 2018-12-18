With Illinois looming, Missouri blows out Xavier 71-56 behind 23 from Jeremiah Tilmon

When Jeremiah Tilmon picks up a foul, he prefers to laugh at himself. But on Tuesday, the joke was on Xavier.

First-year coach Travis Steele decided to leave Tilmon undoubled in the post and the 6-foot-10 sophomore made him pay, scoring a career-high 23 points with 10 rebounds in a 71-56 blowout victory.

Mark Smith and Jordan Geist each added 13 points in Missouri’s fourth-straight win.

Missouri struggled early to score against Xavier’s 2-3 zone, trailing 9-3 in the opening minutes. The Tigers responded with their best half of the season, countering with a 17-0 run for a double-digit lead.

Tilmon had two layups on which he was fouled and was able to convert the three-point play each time. He got supporting help from Javon Pickett and Mark Smith, who had eight points apiece in the first half thanks in part to a pair of threes.

The Tigers’ defense was suffocating, forcing Xavier into multiple shot-clock violations and 11 turnovers. Tilmon had a steal and went the length of the floor for the layup. And when Steele started having him doubled, he looked for his teammates.

The East St. Louis, Illinois native found a streaking Pickett down the paint for an easy layup to extend Missouri’s lead to 22-11. Xavier would get MU’s lead down to 10, but the Tigers always answered with a basket.

Xavier came into Tuesday’s game as one of the worst teams in three-point shooting defense and MU took advantage. The Tigers shot 35 percent from three-point range for the game. After going into halftime with a 41-27 lead, Smith hit a long three with 16:28 left in the second half to extend MU’s lead to 48-29.

Tilmon punctuated his night with a thunderous dunk off a bounce pass from Xavier Pinson to give Missouri a 25-point lead with 9:30 left. He exited to a standing ovation.

Xavier guard Quentin Goodin scored 21 points to lead the Musketeers.

Missouri next heads to St. Louis for the annual Braggin’ Rights game on Saturday riding a four-game winning streak. The Tigers have lost five straight to the Illini and will start three former Illinois signees, in Tilmon, Pickett and Mark Smith. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.