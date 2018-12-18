What to expect from Missouri football’s recruiting class in the early signing period

College football’s early signing period starts Wednesday and Missouri is expected to sign all 19 of its current commitments in the coming days. Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant has already signed with Missouri and the Tigers are expecting former Arkansas wideout Jonathan Nance to sign with MU by the end of the week.

Here are some things to expect in Missouri’s 2019 football recruiting class:

More in-state guys: While the talk of last year’s class was the lack of local prospects and all the big-misses in the coveted ‘Tiger 10,’ MU cleaned up this year. The Tigers have seven in-state recruits committed, six of which are from the St. Louis area. Missouri could still add former Park Hill star Chester Graves, the nation’s top junior-college prospect at defensive end, who could count as an in-state recruit.

A tight end, at last: Christian Brothers College tight end Niko Hea committed to Missouri late Monday night after taking an official visit to campus a few weeks ago. Hea caught 43 passes for 814 yards. After tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley left for Texas A&M, the position’s recruiting was up in the air. He is an under-the-radar prospect from a state powerhouse at a position Missouri has had a lot of success with. This could be a good long-term get for MU.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Only a few surprises heading into February: Most of Missouri’s class is set with only players like Graves, Miami transfer Jeff Thomas and a few others still on the board. The players who don’t sign this week are either not fully committed to Missouri, have their pick of schools or could have qualifying issues.

Two quarterbacks, possibly a third: Bryant is already signed and MU will add Ohio native Connor Bazelak on Wednesday with TCU transfer Shawn Robinson looming. Robinson visited Missouri this past weekend and the Tigers appear to be in good shape. But does Robinson decide this quickly?

The remaining spots likely going to…: Depth among the offensive and defensive lines. Missouri landed a commitment Isaiah McGuire of Tulsa, Okla. on Tuesday and the remaining targets mainly consist of linemen. Aside from Thomas and Graves, those are the remaining positions of emphasis after Hea’s commitment.

Mizzou football commitments

Connor Bazelak, QB, 6-4, 205, Archbishop Alter (Dayton, Ohio)

CJ Boone, WR, 6-3, 170, Parkway North (St. Louis)

Stacy Brown, DB, 6-2, 187, Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas)

*Kelly Bryant, QB, 6-3, 225, Clemson (Calhoun Falls, S.C.)

Jack Buford, OL, 6-4, 307, Lutheran North (St. Louis)

Ishmael Burdine, DB, 6-1, 181, Slidell (Slidell, La.)

Arvell Ferguson, DE, 6-5, 210, Kirkwood (Kirkwood, Mo.)

Luke Griffin, OL, 6-5, 310, North Murray (Chatsworth, Ga.)

Aidan Harrison, DB, 6-3, 180, New Lothrop (New Lothrop, Mich.)

Niko Hea, TE, 6-5, 220, Christian Brothers College (St. Louis)

Martez Manuel, DB, 6-1, 185, Rock Bridge (Columbia)

Maurice Massey, WR, 6-3, 180, Kirkwood (St. Louis)

Isaiah McGuire, DE, 6-5, 260, Union (Tulsa, Okla.)

Jonathan Nance, WR, 6-0, 190, Arkansas (Gulfport, Miss.)

Shemar Pearl, DE, 6-4, 220, Plano West (Plano, Texas)

Thalen Robinson, OL, 6-7, 315, Bowie (Arlington, Texas)

Chris Shearin, DB, 5-11, 174, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Anthony Watkins, ATH, 6-0, 180, South Hills (Fort Worth, Texas)

Jalani Williams, DB, 6-2, 170, Parkway North (St. Louis)

*Already signed with program