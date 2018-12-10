Missouri defensive end Tre Williams arrested on suspicion of domestic assault

Missouri defensive end Tre Williams was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and has been suspended from the Tigers football team.

Williams, 21, was arrested and booked at 7:08 a.m. by Columbia police, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department. He posted $4,500 bond.

Around 1:45 a.m. police responded to a call about a physical altercation from the 3900 block of South Providence Road, Columbia Police Department spokesperson Officer Jeffrey Pitts said. A woman, who is in relationship with Williams, said she was driving in a car with him when an argument started and he became physically aggressive. Police were called and Williams was arrested based on the woman’s account and physical evidence.

Because of the continuing investigation into Williams’ arrest, Pitts said he couldn’t speak further about the nature of the woman’s injuries. An ambulance was not called.

“We were made aware of the situation yesterday, and Tre was immediately suspended indefinitely from all team activities,” Mizzou coach Barry Odom said in a statement. “We will provide an update if his status changes.”

Second-degree assault is a Class D felony. Per MU’s student-athlete handbook, any athlete arrested for a felony is indefinitely suspended from team activities. Missouri plays Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31. Athletes found guilty of a felony or who plead guilty are permanently banned from their respective sport at MU.

After the 2016 season, Odom kicked wideout Keyon Dilosa off the team the day after he was arrested for suspicion of third-degree domestic assault when witnesses said he punched a 20-year-old woman in the face outside of a Columbia bar.

Williams, a 6-foot-5 redshirt sophomore, was a starter on MU’s defensive line this season and had 2 1/2 sacks and 20 tackles. He was on the Southeastern Conference all-freshman team in 2017.

Missouri has other options at defensive end should Williams miss the bowl game: sophomores Christ Turner and Akail Byers as well as true freshmen Trajan Jeffcoat and Jatorian Hansford.