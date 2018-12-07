Six players score in double-figures as Missouri tops Oral Roberts 80-64

Missouri played its final game for 11 days without most of its bigs, as foul trouble hampered the Tigers in a 80-64 win over Oral Roberts.

It was MU’s third straight win. Despite having three players take turns battling foul trouble, the Tigers tied a season-high with 12 threes to overcome the whistle.

Illinois transfer Mark Smith led six Missouri players in double-figures while shooting 50 percent from the field and beyond the arc.

The Tigers jumped out to a 15-4 lead with help from Jeremiah Tilmon, who Oral Roberts elected not to double-team in the post. Tilmon took advantage and finished in the paint twice, while drawing a foul. He finished with 12 points and six rebounds. for the game.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Oral Roberts slowly chipped away at Missouri’s lead and took advantage of the foul trouble incurred by Tilmon, Reed Nikko and Mitchell Smith. Nikko had four fouls in the first half while playing only five minutes. The foul trouble by Nikko led Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin to send in junior college transfer K.J. Santos, who made his MU debut with 10:46 left in the first half.

Santos showed some rust, with a turnover and travel in his first few minutes, but forced some turnovers and took a charge. A 6-0 run by Oral Roberts over a 90-second stretch cut Missouri’s lead to 22-21 with 3:56 left in the half. With Missouri having to play small with three players in foul trouble, the Tigers’ offense went stagnant at times and struggled to score. A pair of threes by Smith and another from Torrence Watson sent Missouri into the half with some breathing room, up 33-26.

Missouri got some push from Oral Roberts in the second half despite getting Tilmon back to run offense through. A pair of threes from DeShang Weaver with 16 minutes left cut Missouri’s lead to 37-34. Watson hit another corner three the following possession. Four straight points from Kerwin Smith with 14 minutes left cut MU’s lead to 40-38, which is where Jordan Geist took over.

Geist, a senior guard, scored an athletic layup off a fastbreak and then stole the following inbounds pass and scored off it while picking up the foul. Geist converted the three-point play to spark a 10-0 Missouri run that ultimately put the game out of reach. Geist finished with 12 points.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi led Oral Roberts with 17 points and six rebounds for the game.

Missouri is off until Dec. 18 when the Tigers face Xavier and first-year coach Travis Steele. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m.