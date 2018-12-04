Mizzou lands five players on all-SEC coaches team, including Emanuel Hall, Drew Lock

Despite missing four games due to injury, Emanuel Hall’s return to Missouri proved to be a revelation for the Tigers’ offense and helped spark the program’s current four-game winning streak.

Coaches around the conference seemed to take notice as Hall was one of five Tigers named to the all-Southeastern Conference second team on Tuesday. Hall was joined by quarterback Drew Lock, linebacker Cale Garrett, cornerback DeMarkus Acy and defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr. Missouri has no representatives on the first-team.

For Lock and Beckner, it’s their second honor in as many days after being named to the AP all-SEC second-team on Monday. Guard Tre’Vour Simms remains MU’s lone first-teamer for postseason honors, garnering all-SEC recognition.

Even with his injuries, Hall had an impressive season for MU. He finished the regular season with 756 yards receiving and six touchdowns, which ranked No. 10 among SEC wideouts. Hall likely would have picked up first-team honors had he stayed healthy.

Missouri plays Oklahoma State on Dec. 31 in the Liberty Bowl. Kickoff is slated for 2:45 p.m. Central time on ESPN.

