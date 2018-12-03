Missouri lands three players on AP all-SEC teams, including Drew Lock and Terry Beckner Jr.

Missouri’s offensive linemen can complain no more.
After showing disappointment in the preseason for having no representatives on the preseason all-Southeastern Conference teams, the program’s lone all-SEC first-team representative was an offensive lineman. Junior Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms was chosen to the Associated Press’ all-SEC first team on Monday with quarterback Drew Lock and defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr. making the second team. Wallace-Simms and Beckner Jr. were teammates at East St. Louis High School.
Wallace-Simms didn’t give up a sack all season and was part of a unit that opened up holes for 1,000-yard rusher Larry Rountree III and Damarea Crockett, who enters MU’s bowl game 300 yards shy of the same mark.
2018 AP all-SEC football teams
FIRST TEAM
Offense
u-WR - A.J. Brown, Mississippi (u), 6-1, 230, Jr., Starkville, Mississippi
WR - Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, So., Deerfield Beach, Florida
T - Greg Little, Mississippi, 6-6, 325, Jr., Allen, Texas
T - Jonah Williams, Alabama, 6-5, 301, Jr., Folsom, California
G - Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky, 6-3, 305, Sr., McComb, Mississippi
G - Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri, 6-5, 330, Jr., East St. Louis, Illinois
C - Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama, 6-4, 309, Sr., Cedar Falls, Iowa
TE - Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M, 6-4, 250, Jr., Kingfisher, Oklahoma
u-QB - Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, So., Ewa Beach, Hawaii
RB - Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky, 5-11, 223, Jr., Westerville, Ohio
RB - Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M, 5-9, 200, Jr., Houston
PK - Cole Tracy, LSU, 5-11, 188, Sr., Camarillo, California
All-purpose - Deebo Samuel, South Carolina, 6-0, 210, Sr., Inman, South Carolina
Defense
DE - Jachai Polite, Florida, 6-2, 242, Jr., Daytona Beach, Florida
DE - Montez Sweat, Mississippi State, 6-6, 245, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
DT - Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State, 6-4, 300, Jr., Macon, Mississippi
DT - Quinnen Williams, Alabama, 6-4, 295, So., Birmingham, Alabama
u-LB Josh Allen, Kentucky, 6-5, 260, Sr., Montclair, New Jersey
LB - Deshaun Davis, Auburn, 5-11, 233, Sr., Prichard, Alabama
LB - Devin White, LSU, 6-1, 240, Jr., Springhill, Louisiana
CB - Deandre Baker, Georgia, 5-11, 185, Sr., Miami
CB - Greedy Williams, LSU, 6-3, 184, So., Shreveport, Louisiana
S - Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State, 6-0, 215, Sr., Columbia, Mississippi
S - Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, So., Houston
P - Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 190, Jr., Houston
___
SECOND TEAM
Offense
WR - Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt, 6-1, 201, Jr., New Orleans
WR - Deebo Samuel, South Carolina, 6-0, 210, Sr., Inman, South Carolina
T - Martez Ivey, Florida, 6-5, 306, Sr., Apopka, Florida
T - Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, So., Lithonia, Georgia
G - Zack Bailey, South Carolina, 6-6, 314, Sr., Summerville, South Carolina
G - Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas, 6-5, 315, Sr., Svendborg, Denmark
C - Lamont Gaillard, Georgia, 6-2, 308, Sr., Fayetteville, North Carolina
TE - Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt, Jr., 6-4, 255, Norcross, Georgia
QB - Drew Lock, Missouri, 6-4, 225, Sr., Lee’s Summit, Missouri
RB - D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, So., Philadelphia
RB - Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt, 5-10, 222, Jr., Nashville, Tennessee
PK - Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Jr., Marietta, Georgia
All-purpose - Mecole Hardman, Georgia, 5-11, 183, Jr., Bowman, Georgia
Defense
DE - Isaiah Buggs, Alabama, 6-5, 286, Sr., Ruston, Louisiana
DE - Raekwon Davis, Alabama, 6-7, 316, Jr., Meridian, Mississippi
DT - Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 320, Jr., Sugar Hill, Georgia
DT - Terry Beckner Jr., Missouri, 6-4, 295, Sr., East St. Louis, Illinois
LB - De’Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Jr., Harvey, Louisiana
LB - Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State, 6-1, 250, So., Florence, Alabama
LB - D’Andre Walker, Georgia, 6-3, 245, Sr., Fairburn, Georgia
CB - Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State, 6-2, 175, So., Hammond, Louisiana
CB - Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt, 6-3, 210, Jr., Nashville, Tennessee
S - Mike Edwards, Kentucky, 6-0, 201, Sr., Cincinnati
S - Deionte Thompson, Alabama, 6-2, 196, Jr., Orange, Texas
P - Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU, 6-5, 245, So., Lake Charles, Louisiana
___
Offensive Player of the Year — QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Defensive Player of the Year — LB Josh Allen, Kentucky
Newcomer of the Year — RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt (Illinois transfer)
Coach of the Year — Mark Stoops, Kentucky
___
u-Unanimous selection
Alex Schiffer’s ballot
First-team offense: Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama; Running backs: Benny Snell, Kentucky and D’Andre Swift, Georgia; Tackles: Greg Little, Mississippi and Martez Ivey, Florida; Guards: Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky and Tre’Vour Simms, Missouri; Center: Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State; Tight end: Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M; Wide receivers: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama and A.J. Brown, Mississippi; All-purpose player: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina; Place kicker: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
First-team defense: Ends: Isaiah Buggs, Alabama and Montez Sweat, Mississippi State; Tackles: Jachai Polite, Florida and Quinnen Williams, Alabama; Linebackers: Josh Allen, Kentucky, Devin White, LSU and D’Andre Walker, Georgia; Cornerbacks: DeAndre Baker, Georgia and Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt; Safeties: Grant Delpit, LSU and Darius West, Kentucky; Punter: Braden Mann, Texas A&M
Second-team offense: Quarterback: Drew Lock, Missouri; Running backs: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt and Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M; Tackles: Jonah Williams, Alabama and Yasir Durant, Missouri; Guards: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama and Deion Calhoun, Mississippi State; Center: Erik McCoy, Texas A&M; Tight end: Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt; Wide receivers: Henry Ruggs, Alabama and Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt; All-purpose player: Lynn Bowden, Kentucky; Place kicker: Cole Tracy, LSU
Second-team defense: Ends: Kyle Phillips, Tennessee and Landis Durham, Texas A&M; Tackles: Daylon Mack, Texas A&M and Armon Watts, Arkansas; Linebackers: Cale Garrett, Missouri, Jordan Griffin, Vanderbilt and Jordan Jones, Kentucky; Cornerbacks: DeMarkus Acy, Missouri and Greedy Williams, LSU; Safeties: Mike Edwards, Kentucky and John Battle, LSU; Punter: Joseph Charlton, South Carolina
Specialty awards: Coach of the year: Nick Saban, Alabama; Offensive player of the year: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama; Defensive player of the year: Josh Allen, Kentucky; Newcomer of the year: Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M
My thought process: Tua Tagovailoa was a no-brainer for all-SEC first team and offensive player of the year. I heavily considered voting for MU’s Emanuel Hall and Albert Okwuegbunam but they missed too many games and their positions are so deep in this league, especially with Jace Sternberger at tight end. Kentucky’s Josh Allen was the best defensive player I saw this year, hands down. Cale Garrett and DeMarkus Acy were absolutely deserving of all-SEC honors. Both had great seasons. Yasir Durant and Wallace-Simms were the linemen I was told graded out the best for MU all season.
