Missouri lands three players on AP all-SEC teams, including Drew Lock and Terry Beckner Jr.

Missouri’s offensive linemen can complain no more.

After showing disappointment in the preseason for having no representatives on the preseason all-Southeastern Conference teams, the program’s lone all-SEC first-team representative was an offensive lineman. Junior Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms was chosen to the Associated Press’ all-SEC first team on Monday with quarterback Drew Lock and defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr. making the second team. Wallace-Simms and Beckner Jr. were teammates at East St. Louis High School.

Wallace-Simms didn’t give up a sack all season and was part of a unit that opened up holes for 1,000-yard rusher Larry Rountree III and Damarea Crockett, who enters MU’s bowl game 300 yards shy of the same mark.

2018 AP all-SEC football teams

FIRST TEAM

Offense

u-WR - A.J. Brown, Mississippi (u), 6-1, 230, Jr., Starkville, Mississippi

WR - Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, So., Deerfield Beach, Florida

T - Greg Little, Mississippi, 6-6, 325, Jr., Allen, Texas

T - Jonah Williams, Alabama, 6-5, 301, Jr., Folsom, California

G - Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky, 6-3, 305, Sr., McComb, Mississippi

G - Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri, 6-5, 330, Jr., East St. Louis, Illinois

C - Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama, 6-4, 309, Sr., Cedar Falls, Iowa

TE - Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M, 6-4, 250, Jr., Kingfisher, Oklahoma

u-QB - Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, So., Ewa Beach, Hawaii

RB - Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky, 5-11, 223, Jr., Westerville, Ohio

RB - Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M, 5-9, 200, Jr., Houston

PK - Cole Tracy, LSU, 5-11, 188, Sr., Camarillo, California

All-purpose - Deebo Samuel, South Carolina, 6-0, 210, Sr., Inman, South Carolina

Defense

DE - Jachai Polite, Florida, 6-2, 242, Jr., Daytona Beach, Florida

DE - Montez Sweat, Mississippi State, 6-6, 245, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia

DT - Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State, 6-4, 300, Jr., Macon, Mississippi

DT - Quinnen Williams, Alabama, 6-4, 295, So., Birmingham, Alabama

u-LB Josh Allen, Kentucky, 6-5, 260, Sr., Montclair, New Jersey

LB - Deshaun Davis, Auburn, 5-11, 233, Sr., Prichard, Alabama

LB - Devin White, LSU, 6-1, 240, Jr., Springhill, Louisiana

CB - Deandre Baker, Georgia, 5-11, 185, Sr., Miami

CB - Greedy Williams, LSU, 6-3, 184, So., Shreveport, Louisiana

S - Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State, 6-0, 215, Sr., Columbia, Mississippi

S - Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, So., Houston

P - Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 190, Jr., Houston

___

SECOND TEAM

Offense

WR - Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt, 6-1, 201, Jr., New Orleans

WR - Deebo Samuel, South Carolina, 6-0, 210, Sr., Inman, South Carolina

T - Martez Ivey, Florida, 6-5, 306, Sr., Apopka, Florida

T - Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, So., Lithonia, Georgia

G - Zack Bailey, South Carolina, 6-6, 314, Sr., Summerville, South Carolina

G - Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas, 6-5, 315, Sr., Svendborg, Denmark

C - Lamont Gaillard, Georgia, 6-2, 308, Sr., Fayetteville, North Carolina

TE - Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt, Jr., 6-4, 255, Norcross, Georgia

QB - Drew Lock, Missouri, 6-4, 225, Sr., Lee’s Summit, Missouri

RB - D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, So., Philadelphia

RB - Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt, 5-10, 222, Jr., Nashville, Tennessee

PK - Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Jr., Marietta, Georgia

All-purpose - Mecole Hardman, Georgia, 5-11, 183, Jr., Bowman, Georgia

Defense

DE - Isaiah Buggs, Alabama, 6-5, 286, Sr., Ruston, Louisiana

DE - Raekwon Davis, Alabama, 6-7, 316, Jr., Meridian, Mississippi

DT - Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 320, Jr., Sugar Hill, Georgia

DT - Terry Beckner Jr., Missouri, 6-4, 295, Sr., East St. Louis, Illinois

LB - De’Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Jr., Harvey, Louisiana

LB - Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State, 6-1, 250, So., Florence, Alabama

LB - D’Andre Walker, Georgia, 6-3, 245, Sr., Fairburn, Georgia

CB - Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State, 6-2, 175, So., Hammond, Louisiana

CB - Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt, 6-3, 210, Jr., Nashville, Tennessee

S - Mike Edwards, Kentucky, 6-0, 201, Sr., Cincinnati

S - Deionte Thompson, Alabama, 6-2, 196, Jr., Orange, Texas

P - Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU, 6-5, 245, So., Lake Charles, Louisiana

___

Offensive Player of the Year — QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Defensive Player of the Year — LB Josh Allen, Kentucky

Newcomer of the Year — RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt (Illinois transfer)

Coach of the Year — Mark Stoops, Kentucky

___

u-Unanimous selection

Alex Schiffer’s ballot

First-team offense: Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama; Running backs: Benny Snell, Kentucky and D’Andre Swift, Georgia; Tackles: Greg Little, Mississippi and Martez Ivey, Florida; Guards: Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky and Tre’Vour Simms, Missouri; Center: Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State; Tight end: Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M; Wide receivers: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama and A.J. Brown, Mississippi; All-purpose player: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina; Place kicker: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

First-team defense: Ends: Isaiah Buggs, Alabama and Montez Sweat, Mississippi State; Tackles: Jachai Polite, Florida and Quinnen Williams, Alabama; Linebackers: Josh Allen, Kentucky, Devin White, LSU and D’Andre Walker, Georgia; Cornerbacks: DeAndre Baker, Georgia and Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt; Safeties: Grant Delpit, LSU and Darius West, Kentucky; Punter: Braden Mann, Texas A&M

Second-team offense: Quarterback: Drew Lock, Missouri; Running backs: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt and Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M; Tackles: Jonah Williams, Alabama and Yasir Durant, Missouri; Guards: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama and Deion Calhoun, Mississippi State; Center: Erik McCoy, Texas A&M; Tight end: Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt; Wide receivers: Henry Ruggs, Alabama and Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt; All-purpose player: Lynn Bowden, Kentucky; Place kicker: Cole Tracy, LSU

Second-team defense: Ends: Kyle Phillips, Tennessee and Landis Durham, Texas A&M; Tackles: Daylon Mack, Texas A&M and Armon Watts, Arkansas; Linebackers: Cale Garrett, Missouri, Jordan Griffin, Vanderbilt and Jordan Jones, Kentucky; Cornerbacks: DeMarkus Acy, Missouri and Greedy Williams, LSU; Safeties: Mike Edwards, Kentucky and John Battle, LSU; Punter: Joseph Charlton, South Carolina

Specialty awards: Coach of the year: Nick Saban, Alabama; Offensive player of the year: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama; Defensive player of the year: Josh Allen, Kentucky; Newcomer of the year: Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M

My thought process: Tua Tagovailoa was a no-brainer for all-SEC first team and offensive player of the year. I heavily considered voting for MU’s Emanuel Hall and Albert Okwuegbunam but they missed too many games and their positions are so deep in this league, especially with Jace Sternberger at tight end. Kentucky’s Josh Allen was the best defensive player I saw this year, hands down. Cale Garrett and DeMarkus Acy were absolutely deserving of all-SEC honors. Both had great seasons. Yasir Durant and Wallace-Simms were the linemen I was told graded out the best for MU all season.

