Missouri basketball vs. Texas-Arlington: Tipoff time, TV, projected lineups and score

When/where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia

TV/radio: SEC Network+; KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected Lineups:

P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG G 13 Mark Smith 6-4 So. 12.1 G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. 13.3 F 4 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. 6.4 F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. 9.6 C 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. 9.3 P No. Texas-Arlington Ht. Yr. PPG G 0 Brian Warren 5-9 Jr. 15.8 G 4 David Azore 6-4 Fr. 9.2 G 21 Pedro Castro 6-6 Fr. 1.5 F 23 Patrick Mwamba 6-5 Fr. 5.2 F 20 Andres Ibarguen 6-5 Jr. 14.5

About Missouri (4-3): Missouri goes into Tuesday fresh off its biggest win of the season. Jordan Geist’s miracle three at the buzzer sent Missouri into overtime against Central Florida and Jeremiah Tilmon’s play against Tacko Fall won it. All of the Tigers games tend to go the same way. They play well for 15 minutes in the first half, collapse before halftime before a strong effort in the second half. Sunday was the first time the Tigers won a game despite playing like this. Cuonzo Martin said last week that K.J. Santos could return to practice this week, which is something to follow.

About Texas-Arlington (3-5): Former Texas standout Chris Ogden is in his first year as the Mavericks coach after spending years on the bench for Rick Barnes and Chris Beard. He did not inherit much size or experience. The Mavericks have only one player taller than 6-foot-6, which gives Missouri a major size advantage even without Jontay Porter. The Mavericks have three freshmen in their starting lineup as well. UT-Arlington has three players averaging double-figures and despite its lack of size, is only shooting 22 percent from three as a team.

Prediction: It could be a long night for Texas-Arlington, which has lost by 14 and 18 to Indiana and Arkansas respectively. Missouri has the size and experience to make quick work here. Walk-on Adam Wolf hits his first three of the season in garbage time. Missouri 75, UT-Arlington 59

