By
By

University of Missouri

Missouri headed to the Liberty Bowl for an old Big 12 matchup against Oklahoma State

By Alex Schiffer

aschiffer@kcstar.com

December 02, 2018 03:37 PM

Columbia

Barry Odom is going back to Memphis.

Missouri learned its bowl destination on Sunday and will head to the Liberty Bowl to play Oklahoma State on Dec. 31 in Memphis, Tenn. The bowl trip is Missouri’s second in as many years after falling to Texas in the Texas Bowl last season.

Odom was the defensive coordinator at Memphis for three seasons before taking the same position at Missouri. Since becoming the Tigers’ coach in 2015, Odom has recruited Memphis hard, landing the likes of Missouri tailback Tyler Badie and slot receiver Johnathon Johnson among others.

The matchup against Oklahoma State is rematch of the 2014 Cotton Bowl and brings back a familiar foe from the days of the Big 12. The last time they met, Missouri beat the Cowboys in Dallas, which many remember for former MU star Shane Ray’s fumble recovery for a touchdown that sealed the game. Missouri leads the all-time series against Oklahoma State 29-23.

Odom’s nephew Baron Odom is a redshirt freshman on the Cowboys.

Kickoff is slated for 2:45 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

According to the athletic department, Mizzou is allotted 8,000 tickets, which are priced at $85 and $95. They can be purchased online at mutigers.com/tickets, by calling 800-228-7297 or in person the Mizzou Arena box office from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Tiger Scholarship Fund members and season-ticket holders must place orders by noon Wednesday to receive seating priority.

