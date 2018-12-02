Jordan Geist, a big win and more: five takeaways from Missouri’s overtime win over Central Florida

Missouri scored its biggest basketball win of the season Sunday, a 64-62 overtime victory over Central Florida. Jordan Geist sent the Tigers (4-3) to overtime with a off-balance three-pointer at the buzzer and Jeremiah Tilmon outdueled 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall. Here are five takeaways from MU’s win:

1. Jordan Geist to the haters! How can you not feel good for Geist? He had the ball stolen against Florida last season, which cost MU the game, and then missed a three-pointer at Arkansas on a play gone wrong and heard about all of it. Geist’s game-tying three Sunday stemmed from another botched play that caused him to have to take the shot. He scored 18 points while playing on a bad back and, most importantly, committed zero turnovers. He’s Missouri’s best scorer right now.

2. This team needed the win: Missouri played well against Temple and Kansas State but struggled at the end of the half. Sunday was no different. The Tigers went more than seven minutes without scoring, which sent them into halftime down six. Mizzou got its act together in the second half and was able to take care of business in overtime. The team gained some confidence, which is big for a young group.

3. More Xavier Pinson: Pinson only played seven minutes on Sunday but had six points and four rebounds. He had no turnovers and zero no-look passes, which was encouraging. The 6-foot-2 freshman has had his issues but he really maximizes his playing time and finds a way to get into the box score, whether it’s through points, assists or rebounds. MU coach Cuonzo Martin should give him a few more minutes going forward.

4. Turnovers (or lack of): Missouri only had 10 on Sunday. Martin said on Friday they have 55 spread out over their three losses. It’s pretty simple. Take care of the ball and this team should be in contention to win. You know what happens when they don’t.

5. This team should go 2-0 this week: Texas-Arlington and Oral Roberts are up next, which are both very winnable games. Given the quality of opponent, Missouri has no excuse to not go undefeated this week.

