Missouri falls to Nebraska in second round of NCAA volleyball tournament

Missouri volleyball’s hopes for a third-consecutive Sweet 16 appearance came to a halt in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. The No. 24 Tigers fell 3-0 to No. 6 Nebraska in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Nebraska jumped out to a fast start, winning the first set 25-14. The teams were tied 4-4, but the Cornhuskers won eight of the next nine points
Missouri held tough in the second set, cutting the Cornhuskers lead to 22-20, but a Callie Schwarzenbach kill gave Nebraska a 25-22 set victory. Nebraska won the third set 25-18 to seal the match.
MU’s Riley Sents collected her 1,000 career dig in the loss. Leketor Member-Meneh led the Tigers with 11 kills.
Missouri finished with a 24-8 record on the season and made the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season. Wayne Kreklow’s MU team made it to the Sweet 16 in 2016 and 2017.
