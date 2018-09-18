Drew Lock took a Purdue fan’s “Mizzou Still Sucks” sign, then took a selfie with him

The “Mizzou Still Sucks” sign Drew Lock took from a fan after Saturday’s 40-37 victory at Purdue is becoming more associated with the Tigers quarterback than the fan-thrown water bottle he picked up and drank from at South Carolina in 2016.

Saturday, while on the sidelines in West Lafayette, Ind., Lock noticed a Boilermakers fan in the front row of the student section holding a sign depicting him after the Tigers’ 35-3 loss to Purdue last season with the caption, “Mizzou Still Sucks.” The other side of the sign was a photo of Missouri player in the Tigers’ all-white uniform holding a white flag.

The fan, who posted his side of the story on Reddit, asked Lock to sign it after the game, to which he agreed. After Missouri won 40-37, Lock ran up to the fan, took the sign and left. Even Lock’s father, Andy, got in on the fun.

Beat you ️

Took your trash talking sign ️#MiZ pic.twitter.com/yuoaNvtAH4 — Andy Lock (@AndyLock6464) September 16, 2018

“It was kind of the heat of the moment,” Lock said on Tuesday.

After multiple players got their hands on the sign, it disappeared. When Lock met with reporters on Saturday outside the locker room, he wasn’t sure of its whereabouts.

On his way to the bus, the fan, who considered going to Purdue athletics about Lock’s theft, waited for the quarterback and called him out. Lock asked the fan about the sign’s whereabouts and then agreed to take a selfie with the fan.

Here is Drew Lock's selfie with the #Purdue student who made the "Mizzou Still Sucks" sign. The fan wrote a Reddit post detailing his account of the fun interaction: https://t.co/UcTTMD4E1L pic.twitter.com/SK7jj5acRV — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) September 18, 2018

This isn’t the first time Lock has pulled some antics on Saturday. In 2016 he drank from a bottle of water that a South Carolina fan threw at him on his way to the locker room during the Tigers’ game in Columbia S.C. He later confirmed the bottle was in fact, full of water.

Lock didn’t learn about the sign’s location until it was discovered by an equipment manager, who brought it to him on Sunday. The sign now hangs in his locker.

“It’s motivation,” wideout Emanuel Hall joked.