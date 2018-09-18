Missouri’s 2019 football schedule is set, including a three-game SEC road stretch

Missouri released its football schedule for the 2019 season on Tuesday along with the rest of the Southeastern Conference, and the Tigers’ slate is far from easy.
Mizzou opens the season Aug. 31 at Wyoming for the return game of a series. The Tigers beat the Cowboys 40-13 on Sept. 8. The contract was signed when Gary Pinkel was still coaching and it’s rare to see a Power Five team go on the road for a game against a non-Power Five team.
The Tigers return home for a five-game homestand against West Virginia, Southeast Missouri, South Carolina, Troy and Ole Miss. The Tigers will debut the new south endzone renovation to Memorial Stadium against the Mountaineers on Sept. 7. Both West Virginia and Missouri will have new quarterbacks after the graduations of Will Grier and Drew Lock and the Tigers will have a lot on their plate with Troy.
The Trojans beat Nebraska on Saturday in Lincoln and defeated LSU in Baton Rouge in 2017. Neal Brown’s teams always play hard. Missouri will hold homecoming when the Rebels visit Oct. 12.
Missouri hits the road for three straight weekends of SEC play against Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Georgia (with an open week after the Kentucky game) before playing two final home games against Florida and Tennessee.
The annual Battle Live Rivalry game against Arkansas will be played in Little Rock, Ark., instead of Fayetteville. That game will be on Nov. 30.
This season, Missouri is 3-0 for the first time under Barry Odom and the Tigers play No. 2 Georgia on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. on ESPN.
2019 Mizzou football schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Aug. 31
|at Wyoming
|Laramie, Wyo.
|Sept. 7
|West Virginia
|Memorial Stadium
|Sept. 14
|Southeast Missouri
|Memorial Stadium
|Sept. 21
|South Carolina
|Memorial Stadium
|Oct. 5
|Troy
|Memorial Stadium
|Oct. 12
|Ole Miss (Homecoming)
|Memorial Stadium
|Oct. 19
|at Vanderbilt
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Oct. 26
|at Kentucky
|Lexington, Ky.
|Nov. 9
|at Georgia
|Athens, Ga.
|Nov. 16
|Florida
|Memorial Stadium
|Nov. 23
|Tennessee
|Memorial Stadium
|Nov. 30
|at Arkansas
|Little Rock, Ark.
