Missouri Tigers football vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Prediction, kickoff time, TV

The details

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Line: Missouri by 7 1/2

Prediction

If quarterback Elijah Sindelar ends up missing the game, Purdue’s offense is left to backup David Blough, who looked good against Missouri last year. Missouri knows this is a can’t-lose game and the Boilermakers secondary was a mess last week in a loss to Eastern Michigan. Purdue didn’t have to deal with Emanuel Hall and Albert Okwuegbunam when the Boilermakers beat 35-3 in Columbia, so this is a completely different Tigers offense. Hall introduces himself to a struggling secondary the hard way and Missouri goes into Georgia 3-0.

Missouri 41, Purdue 17

