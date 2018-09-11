Whammy! Drew Lock’s new celebration is an ode to Anchorman and this Missouri actor

For his new touchdown celebration, Missouri quarterback Drew Lock borrowed a concept from another famous Show-Me State resident.
Lock and the Tigers offense’s theme for the season is “Whammy!” a phrase made famous by actor David Koechner in the Anchorman movies. Koechner portrays sports anchor Champ Kind, who uses the phrase when showing highlights.
“So when we score touchdowns it’s Whammy now,” said Lock, who during the celebration plays air guitar with a teammate.
Lock knew Koechner was a Missouri native and got a shoutout from him. Koechner grew up in Tipton, just south of Jefferson City, and briefly studied at MU before moving to Chicago to start his comedy career. He was in Kansas City over the summer as a part of the Big Slick celebrity weekend.
Lock added the celebration was also inspired by the Guitar Hero video game, where players hold down the whammy bar on a long note.
The 6-foot-5 quarterback said his “Secure the Bag” routine, which mimics strapping a backpack over the shoulders and was his TD celebration for most of last season, could still be used “for special occasions.”
