Grading Missouri’s 51-14 win over Tennessee-Martin and looking ahead to Wyoming

Missouri had a comfortable 51-14 win over Tennessee-Martin to open its season but that doesn’t mean the Tigers don’t have a few areas of concern heading into week two against Wyoming. Here are grades for all three units, a highlight from Saturday’s win and areas to address ahead of Wyoming.

Play of the game

Kam Scott’s touchdown: Scott’s first collegiate catch came in impressive fashion as he caught a 70-yard touchdown from Drew Lock in the third quarter. Scott came down with the ball with a defender on him and then shook another tackle on his way into the end zone. Missouri’s freshman receivers all showed something on Saturday as Scott, Jalen Knox and Dominic Gicinto all looked ready to contribute.

Grades

Offense: A. Missouri put up 51 points on a team that it was supposed to blow out and looked very versatile in Derek Dooley’s system. Missouri used different formations throughout the whole game and Drew Lock was sound under center, throwing for four touchdowns with no interceptions. Emanuel Hall had a pair of touchdowns, as did the run game.

Defense: A. Missouri’s defense didn’t allow 43 points like it did in last season’s opener, which is improvement in itself, and really only had one bad play on the day. Tennessee-Martin’s second touchdown was due to miscommunication, which isn’t a long-term problem.

Special teams: A-. Corey Fatony barely had to be used on Saturday and Missouri didn’t miss a field goal either. The punt and kick return units were solid but the new kickoff rules made it tough to really see what Missouri has there.

Next up

As Missouri welcomes Wyoming to town next Saturday, here are two things the Tigers need to improve:

More out of the run game: It was cool to see Damarea Crockett and Larry Rountree III splitting snaps but they combined for 100 yards rushing. The offensive line, which was great in pass protection, didn’t seem to open up a lot of holes. Granted, it was week one and the starters were out of the game early.

Defense needs more pop: Missouri’s defense had a fine day Saturday, but didn’t have a ton of turnovers or sacks. The Tigers were sound, but could have been more disruptive.