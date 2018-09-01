Mizzou made this opener boring, and that’s a good thing

Nothing to see here. Missouri blew out an overmatched opponent the way a SEC program with an athletic budget pushing $100 million and 22 more allowed football scholarships is supposed to against an Ohio Valley Conference program with a $12 million athletic budget.
Fans poured out of the stadium at halftime, finding refuge from the heat. Quarterback Drew Lock was out after one series in the second half and the rest of the starters soon followed.
But Mizzou’s nondescript 51-14 victory over Tennessee-Martin on Saturday was in so many ways a perfect opening statement for 2018.
No drama or doubt about the outcome against a FCS foe. Kind of boring, actually. But also no wondering who else the Tigers could possibly handle on the schedule after a head-shaking effort, which was the case one year ago.
That’s when the Tigers surrendered five first-halftouchdowns to Missouri State, and even though Mizzou’s offense went wild with 72 points, the alarming performance seemed to infect the program. Five losses followed, and in that span Barry Odom fired his defensive coordinator and his postgame press conferences became can’t miss stuff.
Missouri reversed course over the season’s second half, winning its final six, to change the season’s and Odom’s narrative. Before that, a case could have been made that Odom, a first-time head coach, was overwhelmed by the responsibility and not built for the job.
Saturday, Mizzou was a tight ship. The defense was stout with the exception of busted coverage on a Skyhawks touchdown in the second half, and special teams did their job.
Odom naturally was having none of this. There’s plenty to clean up he said. Odom did allow that no turnovers and a mere four penalties will help him rest easier Saturday night but it’s on to the next challenge and the opponents get tougher.
But there was much more to like about this game. The Tigers’ offense under new coordinator Derek Dooley hummed. Mizzou scored on its first six possessions, let the clock expire in the first half, and scored on three straight to open the second half.
There was a burst touchdown, like the 70-yard strike to Kam Scott on Lock’s final snap. But the more satisfying scores occurred at the conclusion of drives. Four Missouri touchdown marches in the first half covered 62 yards or longer. The fewest number of snaps on any of them was six.
There was also a coach-loving, 13-play, 55-yard slog that chewed 4:33.
“It was a different feel,” Lock said. “I enjoyed it. I know everybody on the offense enjoyed it and the defense enjoyed it. They got abreak on the sideline every once in a while. It feels like real ball.”
And not the 45-second possessions caused by a frantic pace favored by former coordinator Josh Heupel. A couple of incompletions around a rushing attempt meant the Tigers could punt it back almost immediately. Saturday’s opponent is the easiest Missouri will face this season, but the Tigers imposed their offensive will on nearly every possession with the starters.
Lock picked apart the opponent like the Heisman Trophy candidate he’s expected to be this season. Given generous amounts of operating time by his offensive line, Lock put up 289 yards and four touchdowns. A year ago in the opener, he went for 521 and seven and was slinging in the fourth quarter with the outcome in doubt.
Lock is Missouri’s best quarterback since Chase Daniel, who now is the only player with more career passing yards in school history than Lock, who passed Brad Smith on the list Saturday.
Daniel continues his career as a NFL reserve with the Chicago Bears. He told me last week that he and Lock occasionally communicate via text, and if he had any advice for him this season, it would be to simply squeeze every bit of joy from this season.
“He’s smart enough to know that,” Daniel said. “Have fun with this. Enjoy every single game, every single practice because it’s the last year. He came back for a reason. He felt like there was some unfinished business. So make the most of this.”
Saturday was a good start.
