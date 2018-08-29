Who joins Mizzou in 2019 Hall of Fame Classic at Sprint Center? Here’s the field

Missouri will be joined by Oklahoma, Stanford and Butler in the 2019 Hall of Fame Classic.
The Star first reported Mizzou’s participation in 2016. Jon Rothstein reported the rest of the field on Wednesday.
Mizzou has appeared in the event more than any other school. The Tigers won the tournament in 2001 and 2011 and played in the consolation game three times, the latest in 2015.
The Tigers were in the field that played the first basketball games at Sprint Center in 2007.
This year’s Hall of Fame field includes Nebraska, Missouri State, Texas Tech and Southern California. The games will be played on Nov. 19-20.
Comments