Mizzou lands Kirkwood wide receiver as Barry Odom continues in-state recruiting surge

In February, Missouri football coach Barry Odom took a lot of heat for his inability to capitalize on the ‘Tiger 10,’ which was considered one of the deepest in-state talent classes in recent memory.
He won’t have the same problem for the 2019 class.
Missouri landed a commitment from 2019 Kirkwood wide receiver Maurice Massey on Friday, which was the program’s fourth pledge of the week.
The 6-foot-4 wideout chose the Tigers over rival Illinois and said in a tweet that he is “210% committed.”
Missouri also holds a commitment from offensive lineman Jack Buford, another St. Louis product, and remains in great shape with fellow targets Arvell Ferguson, Marcus Washington, Jalani Williams and Ira Henry. Ferguson and Massey are teammates at Kirkwood and there is a chance that Missouri winds up with all four uncommitted recruits.
A consensus three-star recruit, Massey and New Jersey native Charles Njoku are the Tigers’ two commits at wide receiver for this class. Missouri now has 10 verbal commitments in the 2019 class.
