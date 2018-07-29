Four-star WR becomes the eighth member of Mizzou football’s 2019 recruiting class

Charles Njoku became the second player of the day to commit to play for the Missouri football team on Sunday afternoon, when he announced his pledge to the Tigers via Twitter.
Njoku followed up Martez Manuel, a defensive back from Columbia’s Rock Bridge High School who committed to MU on Sunday morning.
A 6-foot-5, 205-pound wide receiver/tight end, Njoku is the eighth player in Mizzou’s 2019 recruiting class, and he is the first four-star player to join the group, based on Rivals rankings. He made an official visit to MU this summer and picked Missouri over scholarship offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Virginia and Wake Forest, among others.
As a high school junior in Wayne Hills, N.J., Njoku caught 26 passes for 493 yards and four touchdowns. He told NJ.com the Tigers’ coaching staff might want to use him as a tight end.
“They said it depends on how much weight I put on the first year,” Njoku told NJ.com. “They want me as a tight end but it depends on my weight. If I don’t put on enough weight, they will use me as a receiver.”
He is the younger brother of Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, a first round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft who attended Miami.
