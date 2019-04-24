NCAA men’s title game hoops for all three divisions headed to Atlanta next season

Jubilant Virginia leaves court after dramatic Final Four win The Virginia Cavaliers left the court at US Bank Stadium after beating Auburn 63-62 in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Virginia Cavaliers left the court at US Bank Stadium after beating Auburn 63-62 in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis.

If Northwest Missouri State rolls to another NCAA men’s basketball championship next season, it will occur around the men’s Final Four.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that the men’s Division II and Division III championship games will be held on April 5 in Atlanta, a Sunday in between the Division I semifinals and title games.

The Final Four is set for Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Division II and III championship games will be held at State Farm Arena.

This marks the second time the NCAA had combined its men’s basketball titles. It also occurred in 2013 in Atlanta, and a Missouri school— Drury — emerged with the Division II championship.

Last month, Northwest Missouri State completed an undefeated season (38-0) by winning the national championship.

The women will operate with a similar schedule. In 2023 in Dallas, the women will play the Division I semifinals and title games on March 31 and April 2. The Division II and III championship games will be played on April 1. All games will be at American Airlines Center with the Big 12 as the host.