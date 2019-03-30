Perfect: Northwest Missouri State caps unbeaten basketball season with D2 championship

Thirty-eight and oh. Northwest Missouri State is perfect.
The Bearcats men’s basketball team completed a wire-to-wire unbeaten campaign on Saturday in Evansville, Ind., beating Point Loma 64-58 for the NCAA Division II championship.
Only four other times in the history of Division II basketball had a team completed a perfect season and won the national title: Findlay (36-0), 2008-09; Fort Hays State (34-0), 1995-96; Cal State Bakersfield (33-0), 1992-93; and Evansville (29-0), 1964-65.
No Division I men’s team has finished undefeated with a record better than 32-0.
Northwest (38-0), which also won the national championship in 2017, reinvented itself this year under head coach Ben McCollom, finding new go-to players on a young roster loaded with Kansas City-area and regional talent.
This championship-game victory was competitive throughout. Point Loma’s Sea Lions (31-5) kept it close but could never catch up in the second half.
“These kids, early in the season we had lost so many starters,” said McCollom, whose three-year coaching record in Maryville stands an astounding 100-5. “They felt like they were doubted and they played with a chip on their shoulder all season. To go undefeated starting two freshmen and a sophomore, it’s awesome.”
Senior guard and Chanhassen, Minn., native Joey Witthus scored 24 points to lead Northwest.
Sophomore forward Ryan Hawkins added nine points with 12 rebounds and four steals, redshirt freshman guard Trevor Hudgins, who hails from Manhattan, Kan., finished with 12 points and six assists, and Diego Bernard contributed 14 points.
Hudgins, who also scored 27 points in the semifinals, was named the most outstanding player of the tournament.
Point Loma’s Daulton Hommes, the Division II national player of the year, led all scorers with 26 points.
Northwest advanced through the tournament beating Minnesota State 91-62, Southern Nazarene 70-59, Missouri Southern 82-70, Mercyhurst, 55-51 and Saint Anselm 76-53.
The sweetest moment came on Saturday, when the Bearcats’ incredible run culminated in another championship trophy and confetti falling from the rafters inside the Ford Center.
“After our first scrimmage ... we were so bad in that one,” McCollom said. “But we turned it around.”
