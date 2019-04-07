Tech’s Chris Beard: If you can compete in Big 12, ‘you can beat anybody’ in Tournament

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard on advancing to the Final Four: ‘It’s gonna be a special week for us’ Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Chris Beard spoke to the media after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs 75-69 in the Elite Eight on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Chris Beard spoke to the media after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs 75-69 in the Elite Eight on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

When Chris Beard took over as Texas Tech basketball coach, his first goal was to make his program relevant in the Big 12.

“If you can get in the top half of the Big 12 and compete, you can beat anybody once the tournament starts,” he said Sunday. “That’s been proven several times in recent history here.”

Texas Tech certainly reaped the rewards of toppling Big 12 power Kansas, finishing two games ahead of the Jayhawks along with co-champion Kansas State.

Before this season, the last team to win the Big 12 regular-season title before KU’s 14 year run of championships was Oklahoma State, which made the 2004 Final Four.

The Red Raiders helped end the streak this year and made the Final Four, and now they’re facing Virginia in Monday’s NCAA championship game.

Winning the school’s first national title has been Beard’s bigger goal all along.

“Our goal has never been to make a tournament. It’s been to win the tournament,” he said. “It’s easy to talk about, and really, really hard to do. But that’s where we started this whole thing, was just trying to have the expectations and the vision.”