CBS has seen record numbers for live streaming of NCAA Tournament

This being 2019, viewership numbers for the NCAA Tournament can’t be judged simply by looking at TV ratings.

The number of people dropping cable has increased at a rate faster than expected, according to emarketer.com, so streaming numbers should be factored into the equation, as well.

CBS reported that its March Madness Live app and website have set records in live streams and live hours of watching for the NCAA Tournament (both increased 30 percent or more through the regional finals). CBS said the March Madness Live app set daily records in live hours eight times and live streams on five occasions.

Through the regional finals, the TV ratings have been are the third-highest in 26 years, the network reported. The numbers for CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV have averaged a 6.7 household rating and 15 share, which is an increase of 8 percent over a year ago.

The regional final games on CBS and TBS had a 7.2 rating and 15 share, CBS said, the second-highest rating for Elite Eight games since 2011. Michigan State’s 68-67 win over Duke on Sunday had the highest rating in 14 years (10.5), CBS said.