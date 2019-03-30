Officials missed these two key calls in final minute of Texas Tech’s win vs. Gonzaga

The first Elite Eight game of the 2019 NCAA Tournament didn’t disappoint.
Texas Tech defeated Gonzaga 75-69 in the West Region final and advanced to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
It was a close game from tip to final horn, featuring big shots, great defensive plays and ... some missed calls by the officials.
Both teams benefited from the errors by the officials in the game’s final minute. The first came after an incredible block by Tech’s Tariq Owens on what appeared to be an open three-point shot by Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
The ball was headed out of bounds when Owens somehow managed to get to it and throw it to a teammate. One problem: Owens was out of bounds before he saved the ball.
Not long after that, Texas Tech’s Davide Moretti was trying to waste some of the clock and avoid the Gonzaga defenders when it appeared he lost control of the ball. The Bulldogs ended up with a three-pointer in transition. However, a Bulldogs player kicked the ball:
Did that even out things? Tech probably thought so since the Raiders are headed to the Final Four.
Comments